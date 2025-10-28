Q2 results today: TVS Motor, Jindal Steel, Tata Capital, 58 more on Oct 28

TVS Motor Company, Adani Green Energy, Jindal Steel, Blue Dart Express, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services, Icra, and Shree Cement are among the major companies scheduled to announce their July–September quarter (Q2FY26) earnings on Monday.
Other firms expected to declare results include Tata Capital, Computer Age Management Services, Novartis India, CreditAccess Grameen, Aditya Birla Real Estate, CarTrade Tech, and Premier Energies.
JK Tyre & Industries Q2 results highlight
JK Tyre & Industries Ltd reported a 62.3 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) rise in consolidated net profit to ₹226.86 crore for Q2FY26, up from ₹139.75 crore a year earlier, driven by strong revenue growth.
Revenue from operations increased to ₹4,011.31 crore from ₹3,621.56 crore, while total expenses rose to ₹3,714.05 crore from ₹3,433.55 crore in the same period last year, the company said in a filing.
Indian Oil Q2 results highlight
Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL) posted a consolidated net profit of ₹7,817.55 crore for Q2FY26, compared to a net loss of ₹169.58 crore a year earlier, boosted by higher refining margins and lower crude prices. Sequentially, profit increased 14.7 per cent from ₹6,813.71 crore.
Revenue from operations stood at ₹2.06 trillion, up 3.9 per cent Y-o-Y, though lower than ₹2.2 trillion in the previous quarter. Total expenses fell to ₹1.96 trillion from ₹2.01 trillion last year.
The company’s gross refining margin (GRM) jumped to $19.6 per barrel in Q2 from $1.59 a year earlier. The average GRM for April–September rose to $6.32 per barrel from $4.08. IOCL refined 17.61 million metric tonnes (MMT) of crude during the quarter, up from 16.74 MMT last year.
Market outlook for October 28
Domestic equities are expected to take cues from September manufacturing and industrial output data, the monthly F&O expiry, and Q2 earnings releases, alongside mixed global trends.
At 7:00 am, GIFT Nifty futures were trading 45 points lower at 26,059, indicating a soft opening for Indian markets.
In Asia, markets traded lower ahead of US President Donald Trump’s meeting with Japan’s new Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi. The Nikkei slipped 0.25 per cent, Topix 0.49 per cent, Kospi 1.4 per cent, and ASX 200 0.31 per cent.
On Wall Street, indices hit fresh record highs — the S&P 500 rose 1.23 per cent, Nasdaq 1.86 per cent, and Dow Jones Industrial Average 0.71 per cent — as investors awaited Big Tech earnings, the US Federal Reserve’s rate decision, and progress on a potential US-China trade deal.
List of firms releasing Q2 FY26 results today, October 28
- Aditya Birla Real Estate Ltd
- Accedere Ltd
- Adani Green Energy Ltd
- Aeroflex Industries Ltd
- Adani Total Gas Ltd
- Blue Dart Express Ltd
- Bondada Engineering Ltd
- Computer Age Management Services Ltd
- CarTrade Tech Ltd
- Consolidated Construction Consortium Ltd
- Comfort Commotrade Ltd
- Comfort Fincap Ltd
- Coral Newsprints Ltd
- CreditAccess Grameen Ltd
- DCM Shriram Ltd
- Dynamic Cables Ltd
- Family Care Hospitals Ltd
- Fischer Medical Ventures Ltd
- Global Offshore Services Ltd-$
- Go Digit General Insurance Ltd
- Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd
- Hemisphere Properties India Ltd
- Hi-Klass Trading and Investment Ltd
- IB Infotech Enterprises Ltd
- ICRA Ltd
- Ideaforge Technology Ltd
- Infobeans Technologies Ltd
- Jasch Industries Ltd
- Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals Ltd
- Jasch Gauging Technologies Ltd
- Jindal Steel Ltd
- Kiduja India Ltd
- Kirloskar Pneumatic Company Ltd
- Kirloskar Pneumatic Company Ltd
- Martin Burn Ltd
- Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd
- Menon Bearings Ltd-$
- Newgen Software Technologies Ltd
- NIIT Ltd
- Novartis India Ltd
- Om Freight Forwarders Ltd
- Paragon Finance Ltd
- Pil Italica Lifestyle Ltd
- Premier Energies Ltd
- Prabhat Technologies (India) Ltd
- Raymond Realty Ltd
- Macfos Ltd
- Sakthi Sugars Ltd
- Samhi Hotels Ltd
- Shree Cement Ltd
- Simbhaoli Sugars Ltd
- Star Health and Allied Insurance Company Ltd
- Sundram Fasteners Ltd
- Sunita Tools Ltd
- Tata Capital Ltd
- TRF Ltd
- TTK Prestige Ltd
- TVS Holdings Ltd
- TVS Motor Company Ltd
- Veranda Learning Solutions Ltd
- Vardhman Special Steels Ltd