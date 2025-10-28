Tuesday, October 28, 2025 | 09:19 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Q2 results today: TVS Motor, Jindal Steel, Tata Capital, 58 more on Oct 28

Q2 results today: TVS Motor, Jindal Steel, Tata Capital, 58 more on Oct 28

Q2FY26 company results: Firms including Adani Green Energy, Blue Dart Express, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services, and Icra are also to release their July-September quarter earnings reports today

stock market, indian stock market, markets

Domestic equities are expected to take cues from September manufacturing and industrial output data, the monthly F&O expiry, and Q2 earnings releases, alongside mixed global trends | File Photo: Bloomberg

Apexa Rai New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 28 2025 | 9:18 AM IST

Listen to This Article

TVS Motor Company, Adani Green Energy, Jindal Steel, Blue Dart Express, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services, Icra, and Shree Cement are among the major companies scheduled to announce their July–September quarter (Q2FY26) earnings on Monday.
 
Other firms expected to declare results include Tata Capital, Computer Age Management Services, Novartis India, CreditAccess Grameen, Aditya Birla Real Estate, CarTrade Tech, and Premier Energies.

JK Tyre & Industries Q2 results highlight

JK Tyre & Industries Ltd reported  a 62.3 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) rise in consolidated net profit to ₹226.86 crore for Q2FY26, up from ₹139.75 crore a year earlier, driven by strong revenue growth.
 
 
Revenue from operations increased to ₹4,011.31 crore from ₹3,621.56 crore, while total expenses rose to ₹3,714.05 crore from ₹3,433.55 crore in the same period last year, the company said in a filing.

Indian Oil Q2 results highlight

Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL) posted a consolidated net profit of ₹7,817.55 crore for Q2FY26, compared to a net loss of ₹169.58 crore a year earlier, boosted by higher refining margins and lower crude prices. Sequentially, profit increased 14.7 per cent from ₹6,813.71 crore. 

Revenue from operations stood at ₹2.06 trillion, up 3.9 per cent Y-o-Y, though lower than ₹2.2 trillion in the previous quarter. Total expenses fell to ₹1.96 trillion from ₹2.01 trillion last year.
 
The company’s gross refining margin (GRM) jumped to $19.6 per barrel in Q2 from $1.59 a year earlier. The average GRM for April–September rose to $6.32 per barrel from $4.08. IOCL refined 17.61 million metric tonnes (MMT) of crude during the quarter, up from 16.74 MMT last year.

Market outlook for October 28

Domestic equities are expected to take cues from September manufacturing and industrial output data, the monthly F&O expiry, and Q2 earnings releases, alongside mixed global trends.
 
At 7:00 am, GIFT Nifty futures were trading 45 points lower at 26,059, indicating a soft opening for Indian markets. 
 
In Asia, markets traded lower ahead of US President Donald Trump’s meeting with Japan’s new Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi. The Nikkei slipped 0.25 per cent, Topix 0.49 per cent, Kospi 1.4 per cent, and ASX 200 0.31 per cent.
 
On Wall Street, indices hit fresh record highs — the S&P 500 rose 1.23 per cent, Nasdaq 1.86 per cent, and Dow Jones Industrial Average 0.71 per cent — as investors awaited Big Tech earnings, the US Federal Reserve’s rate decision, and progress on a potential US-China trade deal. 

Follow the latest market updates here: Stock Market LIVE Updates

List of firms releasing Q2 FY26 results today, October 28

  1. Aditya Birla Real Estate Ltd
  2. Accedere Ltd
  3. Adani Green Energy Ltd
  4. Aeroflex Industries Ltd
  5. Adani Total Gas Ltd
  6. Blue Dart Express Ltd
  7. Bondada Engineering Ltd
  8. Computer Age Management Services Ltd
  9. CarTrade Tech Ltd
  10. Consolidated Construction Consortium Ltd
  11. Comfort Commotrade Ltd
  12. Comfort Fincap Ltd
  13. Coral Newsprints Ltd
  14. CreditAccess Grameen Ltd
  15. DCM Shriram Ltd
  16. Dynamic Cables Ltd
  17. Family Care Hospitals Ltd
  18. Fischer Medical Ventures Ltd
  19. Global Offshore Services Ltd-$
  20. Go Digit General Insurance Ltd
  21. Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd
  22. Hemisphere Properties India Ltd
  23. Hi-Klass Trading and Investment Ltd
  24. IB Infotech Enterprises Ltd
  25. ICRA Ltd
  26. Ideaforge Technology Ltd
  27. Infobeans Technologies Ltd
  28. Jasch Industries Ltd
  29. Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals Ltd
  30. Jasch Gauging Technologies Ltd
  31. Jindal Steel Ltd
  32. Kiduja India Ltd
  33. Kirloskar Pneumatic Company Ltd
  35. Martin Burn Ltd
  36. Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd
  37. Menon Bearings Ltd-$
  38. Newgen Software Technologies Ltd
  39. NIIT Ltd
  40. Novartis India Ltd
  41. Om Freight Forwarders Ltd
  42. Paragon Finance Ltd
  43. Pil Italica Lifestyle Ltd
  44. Premier Energies Ltd
  45. Prabhat Technologies (India) Ltd
  46. Raymond Realty Ltd
  47. Macfos Ltd
  48. Sakthi Sugars Ltd
  49. Samhi Hotels Ltd
  50. Shree Cement Ltd
  51. Simbhaoli Sugars Ltd
  52. Star Health and Allied Insurance Company Ltd
  53. Sundram Fasteners Ltd
  54. Sunita Tools Ltd
  55. Tata Capital Ltd
  56. TRF Ltd
  57. TTK Prestige Ltd
  58. TVS Holdings Ltd
  59. TVS Motor Company Ltd
  60. Veranda Learning Solutions Ltd
  61. Vardhman Special Steels Ltd
 

