Mcap of 3 of top-10 most valued firms jumps Rs 1.06 trn, HDFC Bank shine

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 23 2024 | 11:35 AM IST
The combined market valuation of three of the top-10 most valued firms jumped Rs 1,06,125.98 crore in holiday-shortened last week, with HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank emerging as the biggest gainers.

Last week, the BSE benchmark Sensex climbed 217.13 points or 0.28 per cent.

While HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Infosys were the gainers from the top-10 pack, Reliance Industries, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Bharti Airtel, State Bank of India, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), Hindustan Unilever and ITC faced a combined erosion to the tune of Rs 1,01,769.1 crore.

The market capitalisation (mcap) of HDFC Bank zoomed Rs 52,091.56 crore to Rs 12,67,056.69 crore.

ICICI Bank added Rs 36,118.99 crore taking its valuation to Rs 8,13,914.89 crore.

The mcap of Infosys climbed Rs 17,915.43 crore to Rs 6,35,945.80 crore.

However, the market valuation of Reliance Industries tumbled Rs 32,271.31 crore to Rs 19,66,686.57 crore.

LIC lost Rs 27,260.74 crore from its mcap which stood at Rs 6,47,616.51 crore.

ITC's valuation eroded by Rs 14,357.43 crore to Rs 5,23,858.91 crore and that of Hindustan Unilever dropped by Rs 8,904.95 crore to Rs 5,73,617.46 crore.

The mcap of TCS tanked by Rs 8,321.6 crore to Rs 13,78,111.45 crore and that of Bharti Airtel diminished by Rs 7,261.72 crore to Rs 8,04,262.65 crore.

State Bank of India's valuation declined by Rs 3,391.35 crore to Rs 7,46,454.54 crore.

In the ranking of the most valued firms, Reliance Industries retained the number one place followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel, State Bank of India, LIC, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever and ITC.

First Published: Jun 23 2024 | 11:35 AM IST

