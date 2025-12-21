Mcap of 6 most valued firms climbs ₹75,257 cr; TCS, Infosys biggest winners

The combined market valuation of six of the top-10 most-valued firms climbed Rs 75,256.97 crore last week, with Tata Consultancy Services and Infosys emerging as the biggest winners.
Last week, the BSE benchmark declined 338.3 points, or 0.39 per cent.
While Reliance Industries, Bharti Airtel, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), State Bank of India, Infosys, and Larsen & Toubro were the gainers, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finance, and Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) faced erosion from their valuation.
The market valuation of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) jumped Rs 22,594.96 crore to Rs 11,87,673.41 crore.
Infosys added Rs 16,971.64 crore taking its valuation to Rs 6,81,192.22 crore.
The valuation of State Bank of India climbed Rs 15,922.81 crore to Rs 9,04,738.98 crore and that of Reliance Industries edged higher by Rs 12,314.55 crore to Rs 21,17,967.29 crore.
The market capitalisation (mcap) of Bharti Airtel advanced Rs 7,384.23 crore to Rs 11,95,332.34 crore and that of Larsen & Toubro went up Rs 68.78 crore to Rs 5,60,439.16 crore.
However, the mcap of HDFC Bank tumbled Rs 21,920.08 crore to Rs 15,16,638.63 crore.
The valuation of LIC eroded by Rs 9,614 crore to Rs 5,39,206.05 crore.
ICICI Bank's mcap declined by Rs 8,427.61 crore to Rs 9,68,240.54 crore and that of Bajaj Finance dipped Rs 5,880.25 crore to Rs 6,27,226.44 crore.
Reliance Industries remained the most-valued firm, followed by HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, TCS, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Infosys, Bajaj Finance, Larsen & Toubro and LIC.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
