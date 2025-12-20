Home / Markets / News / Sebi imposes Rs 50 lakh on 4 people for manipulating shares of GG Engg

Sebi imposes Rs 50 lakh on 4 people for manipulating shares of GG Engg

The order came after Sebi carried out an investigation into the scrip of GG Engineering Ltd, and found that the noticees (individuals), prima facie, violated various provisions of market norms

SEBI
In three separate orders passed on Friday, the regulator slapped fines totalling Rs 16 lakh on three entities or indulging in non-genuine trades in illiquid stock options at the BSE | (Photo: Reuters)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 20 2025 | 8:12 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Capital markets regulator Sebi has imposed a penalty of Rs 50 lakh on four individuals for indulging in fraudulent practices involving the manipulation of the shares of G G Engineering Ltd.

The four individuals, Manish Mishra, Sunil Bhandari, Rekha Bhandari and Anshu Mishra, will have to pay the penalty jointly and severally.

"I observe that Manish Mishra, in collusion with Anshu Mishra, Rekha Bhandari, Sunil Bhandari, engaged in a coordinated scheme to induce investors to acquire securities of GGENG (GG Engineering) through uploading false and misleading videos on the YouTube Channels.

"As a part of the scheme, they created artificial volumes in the scrip of GGENGG. Further... Rekha Bhandari and Sunil Bhandari indulged in order spoofing, thereby leading to creation of misleading appearance of trading in the shares of GGENG," Sebi's Adjudicating officer Amit Kapoor said in the order on Friday.

Accordingly, Manish, Anshu, Rekha and Sunil Bhandari have flouted the provisions of the Prohibition of Fraudulent Trade Practices (PFUTP) rules.

The order came after the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) carried out an investigation into the scrip of GG Engineering Ltd, and found that the noticees (individuals), prima facie, violated various provisions of market norms.

Thereafter, the market watchdog issued a show-cause notice on February 13, 2025, for the alleged violations.

In three separate orders passed on Friday, the regulator slapped fines totalling Rs 16 lakh on three entities or indulging in non-genuine trades in illiquid stock options at the BSE.

Sebi observed a large-scale reversal of trades in the stock options segment of the BSE, leading to creation of artificial volume.

In view of the same, the regulator conducted an investigation into the trading activities of certain entities in illiquid stock options on the BSE for the period starting from April 1, 2014, to September 30, 2015.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Sensex, Nifty gain on hopes of further Federal Reserve rate cuts

Premium

Higher prices, demerger to boost margins, unlock value for Vedanta

Brokerage firm Jefferies initiates Groww at 'buy'; stock jumps 12%

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex jumps 447 pts, Nifty atop 25,950; ICICI Pru AMC gains 19% on debut

Lenskart Solutions shares soar 10% on huge volumes; trade at new high

Topics :SEBIshare market

First Published: Dec 20 2025 | 8:12 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story