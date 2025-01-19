Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / News / Mcap of 6 most valued firms erodes by Rs 1.71 trn; Infosys, TCS lag

Mcap of 6 most valued firms erodes by Rs 1.71 trn; Infosys, TCS lag

Last week, the BSE benchmark lost 759.58 points or 0.98 per cent, and the Nifty declined by 228.3 points or 0.97 per cent

TCS, Tata Consultancy
The market capitalisation (mcap) of TCS tumbled by Rs 50,598.95 crore to Rs 14,92,714.37 crore. Photo: Shutterstock
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 19 2025 | 10:34 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The combined market valuation of six of the top 10 valued domestic firms eroded by Rs 1.71 lakh crore last week, with IT majors Infosys and Tata Consultancy Services taking the biggest hit.

Last week, the BSE benchmark lost 759.58 points or 0.98 per cent, and the Nifty declined by 228.3 points or 0.97 per cent.

From the top 10 pack, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever and ITC faced a combined erosion of Rs 1,71,680.42 crore in their market valuation while Reliance Industries, Bharti Airtel, State Bank of India and Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) were the gainers.

The valuation of Infosys tanked by Rs 62,948.4 crore to Rs 7,53,678.38 crore, the most among the top 10 firms. Infosys shares tanked nearly 6 per cent on Friday amid profit-taking after the announcement of the third quarter earnings.

The market capitalisation (mcap) of TCS tumbled by Rs 50,598.95 crore to Rs 14,92,714.37 crore.

Hindustan Unilever's valuation dropped by Rs 20,605.92 crore to Rs 5,53,152.52 crore and that of ICICI Bank diminished by Rs 16,005.84 crore to Rs 8,65,495.17 crore.

Also Read

Mcap of 5 of top-10 valued firms tumbles Rs 1.85 trn; HDFC Bank hit hard

Mcap of 6 of top 10 most valued firms climbs Rs 86,847.8 cr; HDFC, RIL lead

1% rise in m-cap leads to 0.6% rise in GDP growth rate: SBI Eco Research

Mcap of 5 of top-10 most valued firms climb to Rs 1.13 trn; Airtel shines

Mcap of 9 of top-10 most valued firms surges Rs 2.29 trn; LIC top gainer

The mcap of HDFC Bank declined by Rs 15,640.8 crore to Rs 12,51,799.81 crore and that of ITC went lower by Rs 5,880.51 crore to Rs 5,50,702.93 crore.

However, the valuation of Reliance Industries surged Rs 79,773.34 crore to Rs 17,60,967.69 crore.

The mcap of State Bank of India jumped Rs 18,697.08 crore to Rs 6,81,930.22 crore. LIC added Rs 9,993.5 crore taking its market valuation to Rs 5,40,724.05 crore. The mcap of Bharti Airtel climbed Rs 7,080.98 crore to Rs 9,27,014.97 crore.

Reliance Industries remained the most valued firm followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, Infosys, State Bank of India, Hindustan Unilever, ITC and LIC.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Market regulator Sebi opposes plea filed by Kirloskar Oil Engines in SAT

'Buy' Infosys to best play IT sector revival, say analysts post strong Q3

Analysts eye 34% upside in RIL post Q3; Jefferies, Citi, CLSA, MS upbeat

Sebi relaxes on timeline for review of ESG rating on BRSR publication

Paytm's net loss likely to widen YoY in Q3; revenue may slip 34%: Analysts

Topics :mcapInfosys TCSMarket news

First Published: Jan 19 2025 | 10:33 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story