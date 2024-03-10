Home / Markets / News / Mcap of 7 most valued firms climbs Rs 71,301 cr; Bharti Airtel shines

Mcap of 7 most valued firms climbs Rs 71,301 cr; Bharti Airtel shines

In a record-breaking rally last week, the BSE benchmark climbed 374.04 points or 0.50 per cent

The valuation of Bharti Airtel jumped Rs 38,726.67 crore to Rs 6,77,448.44 crore
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 10 2024 | 10:49 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The combined market valuation of seven of the top-10 most valued firms climbed Rs 71,301.34 crore in the holiday-shortened last week, with Bharti Airtel emerging as the lead gainer.

In a record-breaking rally last week, the BSE benchmark climbed 374.04 points or 0.50 per cent.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Stock markets were closed on Friday for Mahashivratri.

The 30-share BSE Sensex on Thursday settled at a new closing peak of 74,119.39. The Nifty also ended at a fresh closing high of 22,493.55.

Leading stock exchanges BSE and NSE conducted a special trading session in the equity and equity derivative segments on Saturday (March 2) to check their preparedness to handle major disruption or failure at the primary site.

While Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Bharti Airtel, Hindustan Unilever and ITC were the gainers, Reliance Industries, Infosys and Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) suffered erosion from their market valuation.

The valuation of Bharti Airtel jumped Rs 38,726.67 crore to Rs 6,77,448.44 crore.

State Bank of India added Rs 13,476.16 crore, taking its market valuation to Rs 7,03,393.29 crore.

HDFC Bank's valuation rallied Rs 12,243.35 crore to Rs 10,98,707.88 crore and that of ICICI Bank spurted by Rs 3,099.76 crore to Rs 7,63,581.30 crore.

The market capitalisation (mcap) of ITC climbed Rs 1,469.81 crore to Rs 5,15,921.57 crore and that of TCS advanced by Rs 1,157.79 crore to Rs 14,87,070.15 crore.

The valuation of Hindustan Unilever climbed Rs 1,127.8 crore to Rs 5,68,753.81 crore.

However, the mcap of Infosys tanked Rs 15,875.81 crore to Rs 6,71,121.34 crore and that of Reliance Industries tumbled Rs 15,391.94 crore to Rs 20,01,358.50 crore.

LIC's mcap declined by Rs 6,166.87 crore to Rs 6,48,596.89 crore.

Reliance Industries continued to rule the chart of the most valued firms followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Bharti Airtel, Infosys, LIC, Hindustan Unilever and ITC.

Also Read

M-cap of 8 of top-10 most valued firms climb Rs 2.90 trn, Reliance shines

Mcap of 6 most valued firms fall by Rs 71,414 cr; LIC, TCS biggest laggards

RIL, HUL, ITC: Top 50 APAC firms lose over $185 billion in m-cap in Q3

Mcap of six of top 10 firms jumps Rs 70,527.11 crore; RIL biggest gainer

Mcap of BSE-listed firms hits peak at Rs 3.9 trn, investors add Rs 2.2 trn

Macroeconomic data, global trends to drive mkt trends this week: Analysts

Adani Enterprises to RIL: Potential leaders and laggards among Nifty50

Gold at new high, set for best week in 5 months; crude oil steadies

Sebi, RBI widen investigation into public debt issue subscriptions: Report

Equity MFs inflow nears 2-yr high at Rs 26,866 cr in Feb on strong NFO push

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :mcapBharti Airtel boardBharti Airtel sharesMost valued companiesm-cap of most valued indian firms

First Published: Mar 10 2024 | 10:49 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story