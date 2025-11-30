Home / Markets / News / Mcap of 7 top firms climbs by ₹96,201 cr; RIL, Bajaj Finance major winners

Mcap of 7 top firms climbs by ₹96,201 cr; RIL, Bajaj Finance major winners

From the top-10 pack, Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Infosys, Bajaj Finance and Hindustan Unilever were the gainers

reliance, reliance industries
Reliance Industries added ₹28,282.86 crore, taking its market valuation to ₹21,20,335.47 crore | Image: Bloomberg
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 30 2025 | 10:34 AM IST
The combined market valuation of seven of the top-10 most valued firms climbed Rs 96,200.95 crore last week, with Reliance Industries and Bajaj Finance stealing the show, in tandem with an optimistic trend in equities.

Last week, the BSE benchmark climbed 474.75 points or 0.55 per cent. On Thursday, the Sensex hit a record high of 86,055.86.

From the top-10 pack, Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Infosys, Bajaj Finance and Hindustan Unilever were the gainers, while Bharti Airtel, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) faced erosion from their valuation.

Reliance Industries added Rs 28,282.86 crore, taking its market valuation to Rs 21,20,335.47 crore.

The valuation of Bajaj Finance climbed Rs 20,347.52 crore to Rs 6,45,676.11 crore.

HDFC Bank's valuation jumped Rs 13,611.11 crore to Rs 15,48,743.67 crore, and that of ICICI Bank surged by Rs 13,599.62 crore to Rs 9,92,725.97 crore.

The market capitalisation (mcap) of Hindustan Unilever edged higher by Rs 7,671.41 crore to Rs 5,79,644.16 crore, and that of State Bank of India went up by Rs 6,415.28 crore to Rs 9,04,185.15 crore.

The valuation of Infosys climbed Rs 6,273.15 crore to Rs 6,47,961.98 crore.

However, the mcap of Bharti Airtel dropped by Rs 35,239.01 crore to Rs 11,98,040.84 crore.

LIC's mcap declined by Rs 4,996.75 crore to Rs 5,65,581.29 crore, and that of TCS dipped by Rs 3,762.81 crore to Rs 11,35,952.85 crore.

In the ranking of top-10 firms, Reliance Industries was leading the pack, followed by HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, TCS, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Infosys, Bajaj Finance, Hindustan Unilever and LIC.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :RIL mcapmcapmarket capitalisationBajaj Finserv

First Published: Nov 30 2025 | 10:34 AM IST

