Mcap of 8 most valued firms jumps Rs 3.28 trn; HUL, Reliance lead winners

Mcap of 8 most valued firms jumps Rs 3.28 trn; HUL, Reliance lead winners

In an eventful week, the BSE benchmark jumped 2,732.05 points or 3.69 per cent

Reliance industries, Reliance oil business
.Photographer: Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 09 2024 | 10:28 AM IST
Eight of the 10 most valued domestic firms together added Rs 3.28 trillion to their market valuation last week, with blue-chips Tata Consultancy Services, Hindustan Unilever and Reliance Industries emerging as the biggest winners.

In an eventful week, the BSE benchmark jumped 2,732.05 points or 3.69 per cent.

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 1,720.8 points or 2.29 per cent to hit a new record peak of 76,795.31 in intra-day trade on Friday. The benchmark ended at a record high of 76,693.36, up 1,618.85 points or 2.16 per cent.

From the top-10 pack, Reliance Industries, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever (HUL) and ITC were the gainers. These companies added a total of Rs 3,28,116.58 crore to their market valuations.

State Bank of India and Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) were the laggards from the top-10 pack.

The market valuation of TCS zoomed Rs 80,828.08 crore to Rs 14,08,485.29 crore, emerging as the biggest gainer from the pack.

Hindustan Unilever added Rs 58,258.11 crore taking its market capitalisation (mcap) to Rs 6,05,407.43 crore.

The valuation of Reliance Industries jumped Rs 54,024.35 crore to Rs 19,88,741.47 crore and that of Infosys rallied by Rs 52,770.59 crore to Rs 6,36,630.87 crore.

The mcap of HDFC Bank soared Rs 32,241.67 crore to Rs 11,96,325.52 crore and that of Bharti Airtel climbed Rs 32,080.61 crore to Rs 8,10,416.01 crore.

ITC's valuation surged Rs 16,167.71 crore to Rs 5,48,204.12 crore and that of ICICI Bank went up by Rs 1,745.46 crore to Rs 7,88,975.17 crore.

However, the mcap of LIC declined by Rs 12,080.75 crore to Rs 6,28,451.77 crore and that of State Bank of India went lower by Rs 178.5 crore to Rs 7,40,653.54 crore.

In the ranking of the most valued firms, Reliance Industries retained the title of number one company followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Infosys, LIC, Hindustan Unilever and ITC.

Topics :Reliance CaptialHULMarket news

First Published: Jun 09 2024 | 10:26 AM IST

