Home / Markets / News / Mcap of 8 of 10 most valued firms erodes by Rs 2.08 trn; RIL, TCS suffer

Mcap of 8 of 10 most valued firms erodes by Rs 2.08 trn; RIL, TCS suffer

However, mcap of HDFC Bank climbed Rs 10,954.49 crore to Rs 11,64,083.85 crore

BSE, NSE, Indian share market, Stock market
(Photo: Bloomberg)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 02 2024 | 2:21 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The combined market valuation of eight of the top-10 most valued firms declined by Rs 2,08,207.93 crore last week, with bellwether Reliance Industries, TCS and Infosys taking the biggest hit.

While these three firms along with ITC, Life Insurance Corporation (LIC), Hindustan Unilever Ltd, Bharti Airtel and ICICI Bank were the laggards, HDFC Bank and State Bank of India (SBI) emerged as gainers.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Last week, the 30-share BSE Sensex tanked 1,449 points or 1.92 per cent. It rose by 75.71 points or 0.10 per cent to settle at 73,961.31 on Friday, snapping a five-day losing streak.

The market capitalisation (mcap) of index heavyweight Reliance Industries plunged by Rs 67,792.23 crore to Rs 19,34,717.12 crore, while TCS mcap declined by Rs 65,577.84 crore to Rs 13,27,657.21 crore.

The valuation of Infosys slumped by Rs 24,338.1 crore to Rs 5,83,860.28 crore, and that of ITC went lower by Rs 12,422.29 crore to Rs 5,32,036.41 crore.

Mcap of LIC dropped by Rs 10,815.74 crore to Rs 6,40,532.52 crore, while HUL's valuation eroded by Rs 9,680.31 crore to Rs 5,47,149.32 crore.

Bharti Airtel's mcap fell by Rs 9,503.31 crore to Rs 7,78,335.40 crore, and that of ICICI Bank dipped by Rs 8,078.11 crore to Rs 7,87,229.71 crore.

However, mcap of HDFC Bank climbed Rs 10,954.49 crore to Rs 11,64,083.85 crore.

SBI added Rs 1,338.7 crore, taking the market valuation to Rs 7,40,832.04 crore.

Reliance Industries remained the most valued firm from the top-10 pack, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel, SBI, LIC, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever, and ITC.

Also Read

Mcap of 6 most valued firms fall by Rs 71,414 cr; LIC, TCS biggest laggards

Mcap of 6 of top 10 valued firms at Rs 1.40 trillion; TCS, Infosys lag

Q3 preview: TCS likely to report single-digit growth in revenue, net profit

Tata Group becomes first Indian conglomerate to cross Rs 30 trn mcap

Mcap of BSE-listed firms hits peak at Rs 3.9 trn, investors add Rs 2.2 trn

Lok Sabha Exit Poll 2024: FII money, waiting on sidelines, may rush in

Exit Poll 2024: Bank, auto, defence stocks may see 'Modi rally' on Monday

LS poll result, RBI interest rate decision key events to watch this week

Stocks, bonds set to gain as exit polls show landslide win for PM Modi

Shankar Sharma's market strategy post Lok Sabha exit poll: Stay strapped in

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :India’s market capmarket capitalisationTCSTCS stockReliance IndustriesTata Consultancy Services

First Published: Jun 02 2024 | 2:21 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story