Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / News / Mcap of 9 of top-10 most valued firms jumps Rs 2.89 trn, Reliance shines

Mcap of 9 of top-10 most valued firms jumps Rs 2.89 trn, Reliance shines

The BSE Sensex recorded the best monthly gain in June by climbing 7.14 per cent

Reliance industries, Reliance oil business
The market capitalisation (mcap) of Reliance Industries jumped Rs 1,52,264.63 crore to Rs 21,18,951.20 crore. Photographer: Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 30 2024 | 10:55 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Nine of the top-10 most valued firms together added Rs 2,89,699.42 crore in market valuation last week, with Reliance Industries emerging as the biggest gainer, in line with a rally in equities.

Last week, the BSE benchmark jumped 1,822.83 points or 2.36 per cent.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The BSE Sensex recorded the best monthly gain in June by climbing 7.14 per cent. The Sensex breached the historic 79,000 mark on Thursday.

While Reliance Industries, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel, State Bank of India, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever and ITC were the gainers, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) emerged as the laggard.

The market capitalisation (mcap) of Reliance Industries jumped Rs 1,52,264.63 crore to Rs 21,18,951.20 crore.

TCS added Rs 34,733.64 crore taking its valuation to Rs 14,12,845.09 crore.

The mcap of ICICI Bank soared Rs 30,286.99 crore to Rs 8,44,201.88 crore and that of Bharti Airtel surged Rs 18,267.7 crore to Rs 8,22,530.35 crore.

The market valuation of Infosys climbed Rs 14,656.3 crore to Rs 6,50,602.10 crore and that of HDFC Bank zoomed Rs 13,808.74 crore to Rs 12,80,865.43 crore.

State Bank of India's valuation rallied Rs 11,111.14 crore to Rs 7,57,565.68 crore.

The mcap of Hindustan Unilever went up by Rs 7,953.37 crore to Rs 5,81,570.83 crore and that of ITC climbed Rs 6,616.91 crore to Rs 5,30,475.82 crore.

However, the valuation of LIC tumbled Rs 22,042.61 crore to Rs 6,25,573.90 crore.

Reliance Industries remained the most valued firm, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel, State Bank of India, Infosys, LIC, Hindustan Unilever and ITC.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

16% RIL shareholders oppose reappointment of Aramco chairman as director

Premium

Star India-Viacom18 merger may take more time as CCI looks into details

Jio Financial Services launches 'JioFinance' app in beta version

Govt asks state-run oil refiners, RIL to jointly negotiate Russia oil deal

Reliance Retail Ventures plans expanding in diagnostic healthcare: Report

Topics :Reliance GroupmcapRIL mcapMarket news

First Published: Jun 30 2024 | 10:55 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story