Investment holding companies rally after Sebi delisting framework

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Thursday announced that with the entire public shareholding being extinguished, the holdcos will be delisted.
“A listed IHC that has at least 75 per cent of their fair value comprising direct investment in equity shares of other listed companies will be permitted to transfer the underlying equity shares held by it in other listed companies to its public shareholders proportionately,” said Sebi.
The company will also be permitted to make proportionate cash payments to its public shareholders against other assets like land, buildings, and investments in unlisted companies.
(With inputs from Amritha Pillay)