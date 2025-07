How to trade Dr Reddys, Tata Consumer, Bajaj Housing post Q1 results?

Q1 Earnings snapshot of Dr Reddy's, Tata Consumer Products, Bajaj Housing Finance

Tata Consumer Products Current Price: ₹1,080 Likely Target: ₹977 Downside Risk: 9.5% Support: ₹1,073; ₹1,050; ₹1,037 Resistance: ₹1,103; ₹1,117; ₹1,135 Tata Consumer is seen testing support around its 100-DMA, which stands at ₹1,073 in recent trading sessions. That apart, the near-term bias has turned negative with the stock closing below the trend line support on Wednesday.

Thus, the overall bias at the counter is likely to remain tepid as long the stock trades below ₹1,135 levels. Interim resistance for the stock exists around ₹1,103 and ₹1,117 levels. On the downside, apart from the 100-DMA support, the stock has support around ₹1,050 and ₹1,037 levels. Break and sustained trade below the same can drag the stock towards ₹977 levels. Bajaj Housing Finance Current Price: ₹121.2 Support: ₹121; ₹120 Resistance: ₹124; ₹125 Bajaj Housing Finance, which listed in September 2024, is seen consolidating in a narrow band - between its 100-DMA at ₹121-odd levels, and the 200-DMA at ₹124 levels. The daily chart shows that the stock is likely to broadly consolidate in the ₹120 - ₹125 trading band, until a decisive move takes place.

Shares of Dr Reddy's Labs, Tata Consumer Products and Bajaj Housing were trading on a mixed note post Q1 results on Thursday. Dr.Reddy's and Tata Consumer Products rallied 3 per cent and 4 per cent, respectively, while Bajaj Housing Finance stock slipped 1 per cent. So far in the calendar year 2025, Tata Consumer Products stock has zoomed over 18 per cent; whereas, Dr Reddy's and Bajaj Housing Finance shares prices have declined around 7.4 per cent and 5 per cent, respectively. In comparison, the NSE Nifty 50 index and the BSE Sensex have gained 6.4 per cent and 6.5 per cent, respectively, so far this year. These are large-cap stocks, categorized under the BSE A-group shares, with market capitalisation of more than ₹1,00,000 crore each. Dr Reddy's Laboratories reported its highest-ever quarterly revenue at ₹8,545 crore for the quarter ended June 2025, up 11 per cent year-on-year (YoY) from ₹7,672 crore in the June 2024 quarter. The pharma company's net profit increased by 2 per cent YoY to ₹1,417 crore from ₹1,392 crore in Q1. Tata Consumer Products posted a 15.1 per cent jump in its net profit attributable to shareholders at ₹334 crore in Q1FY26; backed by a 9.8 per cent growth in net sales at ₹4,779 crore. Bajaj Housing Q1 net profit jumped 21 per cent YoY to ₹583 crore, up from ₹483 crore in the year ago period. Total income from operations grew 18 per cent YoY to ₹2,616 crore. Dr Reddy's Laboratories Current Price: ₹1,277 Likely Target: ₹1,400 Upside Potential: 9.6% Support: ₹1,238 Resistance: ₹1,300; ₹1,320; ₹1,350 Dr Reddy's stock was recently seen testing support around its 200-Day Moving Average, which stands at ₹1,238. Select key momentum oscillators for the stock have turned favourable on the daily chart, thus hinting at a likely positive trend in the coming sessions. On the upside, the stock faces an overhead resistance at ₹1,300-mark, in the form of the super trend line. The stock needs to break and trade consistently above the same for the short-term mood to turn favourable. The stock can potentially target ₹1,400 levels on the higher side, with intermediate resistance likely around ₹1,320 and ₹1,350 levels.