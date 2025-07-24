How to trade Dr Reddys, Tata Consumer, Bajaj Housing post Q1 results?

Q1 Earnings snapshot of Dr Reddy's, Tata Consumer Products, Bajaj Housing FinanceDr Reddy's Laboratories reported its highest-ever quarterly revenue at ₹8,545 crore for the quarter ended June 2025, up 11 per cent year-on-year (YoY) from ₹7,672 crore in the June 2024 quarter. The pharma company's net profit increased by 2 per cent YoY to ₹1,417 crore from ₹1,392 crore in Q1. ALSO READ | Tata Consumer Products shares rise 4% post Q1: Should you stay invested? Tata Consumer Products posted a 15.1 per cent jump in its net profit attributable to shareholders at ₹334 crore in Q1FY26; backed by a 9.8 per cent growth in net sales at ₹4,779 crore. Bajaj Housing Q1 net profit jumped 21 per cent YoY to ₹583 crore, up from ₹483 crore in the year ago period. Total income from operations grew 18 per cent YoY to ₹2,616 crore.
Technical outlook on Dr Reddy's, Tata Consumer Products, Bajaj Housing Finance
Dr Reddy's LaboratoriesCurrent Price: ₹1,277 Likely Target: ₹1,400 Upside Potential: 9.6% Support: ₹1,238 Resistance: ₹1,300; ₹1,320; ₹1,350 Dr Reddy's stock was recently seen testing support around its 200-Day Moving Average, which stands at ₹1,238. Select key momentum oscillators for the stock have turned favourable on the daily chart, thus hinting at a likely positive trend in the coming sessions.
Tata Consumer ProductsCurrent Price: ₹1,080 Likely Target: ₹977 Downside Risk: 9.5% Support: ₹1,073; ₹1,050; ₹1,037 Resistance: ₹1,103; ₹1,117; ₹1,135 Tata Consumer is seen testing support around its 100-DMA, which stands at ₹1,073 in recent trading sessions. That apart, the near-term bias has turned negative with the stock closing below the trend line support on Wednesday.
Bajaj Housing FinanceCurrent Price: ₹121.2 Support: ₹121; ₹120 Resistance: ₹124; ₹125 Bajaj Housing Finance, which listed in September 2024, is seen consolidating in a narrow band - between its 100-DMA at ₹121-odd levels, and the 200-DMA at ₹124 levels. The daily chart shows that the stock is likely to broadly consolidate in the ₹120 - ₹125 trading band, until a decisive move takes place.
One subscription. Two world-class reads.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories
Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app