Home / Markets / News / How to trade Dr Reddys, Tata Consumer, Bajaj Housing post Q1 results?

How to trade Dr Reddys, Tata Consumer, Bajaj Housing post Q1 results?

Technical charts hint at a likely positive bias for Dr Reddy's stock, while a negative outlook for Tata Consumer. Bajaj Housing Finance is likely to remain range-bound.

technicals
premium
Dr Reddys, Tata Consumer, Bajaj Housing from BSE A-group displayed a mixed trend post Q1 results on Thursday.
Rex Cano Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 24 2025 | 11:56 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Shares of Dr Reddy's Labs, Tata Consumer Products and Bajaj Housing were trading on a mixed note post Q1 results on Thursday. Dr.Reddy's and Tata Consumer Products rallied 3 per cent and 4 per cent, respectively, while Bajaj Housing Finance stock slipped 1 per cent.  So far in the calendar year 2025, Tata Consumer Products stock has zoomed over 18 per cent; whereas, Dr Reddy's and Bajaj Housing Finance shares prices have declined around 7.4 per cent and 5 per cent, respectively. In comparison, the NSE Nifty 50 index and the BSE Sensex have gained 6.4 per cent and 6.5 per cent, respectively, so far this year.  These are large-cap stocks, categorized under the BSE A-group shares, with market capitalisation of more than ₹1,00,000 crore each. 

Q1 Earnings snapshot of Dr Reddy's, Tata Consumer Products, Bajaj Housing Finance

  Dr Reddy's Laboratories reported its highest-ever quarterly revenue at ₹8,545 crore for the quarter ended June 2025, up 11 per cent year-on-year (YoY) from ₹7,672 crore in the June 2024 quarter. The pharma company's net profit increased by 2 per cent YoY to ₹1,417 crore from ₹1,392 crore in Q1.  ALSO READ |  Tata Consumer Products shares rise 4% post Q1: Should you stay invested?  Tata Consumer Products posted a 15.1 per cent jump in its net profit attributable to shareholders at ₹334 crore in Q1FY26; backed by a 9.8 per cent growth in net sales at ₹4,779 crore.  Bajaj Housing Q1 net profit jumped 21 per cent YoY to ₹583 crore, up from ₹483 crore in the year ago period. Total income from operations grew 18 per cent YoY to ₹2,616 crore. 

Technical outlook on Dr Reddy's, Tata Consumer Products, Bajaj Housing Finance

Dr Reddy's Laboratories

Current Price: ₹1,277  Likely Target: ₹1,400  Upside Potential: 9.6%  Support: ₹1,238  Resistance: ₹1,300; ₹1,320; ₹1,350  Dr Reddy's stock was recently seen testing support around its 200-Day Moving Average, which stands at ₹1,238. Select key momentum oscillators for the stock have turned favourable on the daily chart, thus hinting at a likely positive trend in the coming sessions. 
 
  On the upside, the stock faces an overhead resistance at ₹1,300-mark, in the form of the super trend line. The stock needs to break and trade consistently above the same for the short-term mood to turn favourable.  The stock can potentially target ₹1,400 levels on the higher side, with intermediate resistance likely around ₹1,320 and ₹1,350 levels. 

Tata Consumer Products

Current Price: ₹1,080  Likely Target: ₹977  Downside Risk: 9.5%  Support: ₹1,073; ₹1,050; ₹1,037  Resistance: ₹1,103; ₹1,117; ₹1,135  Tata Consumer is seen testing support around its 100-DMA, which stands at ₹1,073 in recent trading sessions. That apart, the near-term bias has turned negative with the stock closing below the trend line support on Wednesday. 
 
  Thus, the overall bias at the counter is likely to remain tepid as long the stock trades below ₹1,135 levels. Interim resistance for the stock exists around ₹1,103 and ₹1,117 levels.  On the downside, apart from the 100-DMA support, the stock has support around ₹1,050 and ₹1,037 levels. Break and sustained trade below the same can drag the stock towards ₹977 levels. 

Bajaj Housing Finance

Current Price: ₹121.2  Support: ₹121; ₹120  Resistance: ₹124; ₹125  Bajaj Housing Finance, which listed in September 2024, is seen consolidating in a narrow band - between its 100-DMA at ₹121-odd levels, and the 200-DMA at ₹124 levels.  The daily chart shows that the stock is likely to broadly consolidate in the ₹120 - ₹125 trading band, until a decisive move takes place. 
 
   

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE Updates: D-St at day's low; Sensex dips 400 pts; IT, banks drag; Infosys down 1%

Wait over! NSDL IPO to open for subscription on July 30; check key details

Aditya Birla Real Estate shares gain 2% post Q1; check details here

Nifty IT index slides 1.5%; Persistent Systems, Coforge plunge 8% each

Thyrocare Technologies zooms 13%, hits 52-week high on posting Q1 results

Topics :Market technicalsstock market tradingStock ideasStocks to buyStocks to avoidshare marketStock tipsstocks technical analysistechnical chartsTrading strategiesDr ReddysTata Consumer ProductsBajaj Housing Finance Limited

First Published: Jul 24 2025 | 11:56 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story