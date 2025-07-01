Meta Infotech IPO opens on July 4: Check price band, lot size, key dates

Meta Infotech IPO: Meta Infotech, a cybersecurity solutions company, is set to launch its initial public offering (IPO) on Friday, July 4, 2025. The issue comprises a fresh issuance of 1.24 million equity shares worth ₹890 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) component of 3.75 million shares worth ₹60.13 crore. According to the red herring prospectus (RHP), the company has reserved not more than 50 per cent of the issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), not less than 35 per cent for retail investors, and 15 per cent for non-institutional investors (NIIs).

has set the price band for its IPO in the range of ₹153 to ₹161 per equity share. The minimum lot size for an application is 800 shares. A retail investor would require a minimum investment amount of ₹1,28,200, considering the upper price band, to bid for one lot. The minimum investment required for high-net-worth individuals (HNIs) is 2,57,600 for two lots or 1,600 shares.

Meta Infotech IPO key dates

According to the RHP, the three-day subscription window will tentatively close on Tuesday, July 8, 2025. The anchor investor bid period shall be one working day before the issue opening date, i.e. Thursday, July 3, 2025.

The basis of the allotment of shares is likely to be finalised on Wednesday, July 9, 2025. Shares of Meta Infotech will be listed on the BSE SME platform, tentatively on Friday, June 11, 2025.

Meta Infotech IPO registrar, lead manager

Kfin Technologies is the registrar of the issue. Hem Securities is the sole book-running lead manager.

Meta Infotech IPO objective

According to the red herring prospectus (RHP), the company plans to use ₹16.70 crore from the net fresh issue proceeds for repayment of certain outstanding borrowings, ₹1.2 crore for the establishment of new office premises in Mumbai, and ₹91 lakh for setting up an interactive experience centre at its registered office. The remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes.