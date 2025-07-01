Hero Motors refiles DRHP, raises IPO size to ₹1,200-cr; key details here

According to the DRHP, not more than 50 per cent of the issue shall be reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), not less than 15 per cent for non-institutional investors (NIIs), and 35 per cent for retail individual investors.

Hero Motors IPO registrar, lead managers

Kfin Technologies is the registrar for the issue. ICICI Securities, DAM Capital Advisors, and JM Financial are the book-running lead managers of the issue.

Hero Motors IPO objective