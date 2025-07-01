L&T, GR Infra: Road infra-linked stocks decline; Nuvama remains cautious

FOLLOW STOCK MARKET UPDATES LIVE According to a report by Nuvama Institutional Equities, the firm remains "cautious" on the road infrastructure space due to ongoing challenges. Here are some reasons why Nuvama believes the sector faces headwinds ahead:

Continuous decline in road awards According to Nuvama, the road sector in India is facing significant challenges as the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) awards continue to decline. NHAI awarded new road projects spanning 13 km in June 2025 against 102 km awarded in May 2025. In June 2024, the awards were nil. Cumulatively, in Q1FY26, 115 km across nine projects were awarded, however, nil projects were awarded in Q1FY25 due to the imposition of the Model Code of Conduct owing to the general elections. The NHAI awards’ value was at ₹47,000 crore in FY25 as against ₹35,000 crore in FY24, which was lower than previous years ₹1.5 trillion in FY22 and ₹1.3 trillion in FY23.

Mixed performance in road construction While road awards have slowed, road construction activity has continued at an increased pace, with 404 km of roads completed in June 2025, a 14 per cent increase year-on-year (Y-o-Y). However, the FY25 road construction total was still down by 15 per cent Y-o-Y, completing 5,614 km, despite surpassing its target by 9 per cent. The NHAI surpassed its FY25 road construction target by 9 per cent and constructed 5,614 km of roads in FY25. Nevertheless, road construction by the NHAI in FY25 was down 15 per cent Y-o-Y due to muted awards over the past few years.