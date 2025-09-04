SPEL Semiconductor share price today

Share price of SPEL Semiconductor continued their upward movement, surging 10 per cent to ₹206.90 on the BSE in Thursday's intra-day trade with only buyers seen at the counter. The stock was locked at the upper circuit for the second straight trading session. The circuit filter for the scrip has changed to 10 per cent from 20 per cent with effect from today.

Meanwhile, in the past four trading days, the stock price of this microcap company has zoomed 64 per cent from a level of ₹126.45 on August 29, 2025. It had hit a 52-week high of ₹239.50 on September 17, 2024.

Currently, SPEL Semiconductor is trading ‘X’ group on the BSE. X group classified equity securities of companies that are only listed/traded on the BSE. The company’s market capitalisation stood at ₹954 crore. Till 02:35 PM; total 287,000 equity shares changed hands and there were pending buy orders for 339,522 shares on the BSE, the exchange data showed. Shareholding pattern structure as on June 30, 2025 As on June 30, 2025, SPEL Semiconductor has total 46.12 million outstanding equity shares. The promoters held 59.17 per cent holding in the company. The remaining 40.83 per cent stake was held by retail individual shareholders (38.06 per cent) and others (2.77 per cent), the shareholding pattern data shows.

Outlook - SPEL Semiconductor SPEL is engaged in the business of "wafer sort, assembly, test and drop-shipment services of IC chips”. The outlook for FY 2025-26 is good and SPEL has plans to introduce new customers from Europe & US regions, the company said in the FY25 annual report, which was released on Wednesday, September 3, 2025. SPEL said the global semiconductor market is poised for significant growth due to the increasing demand for semiconductors across various industries, particularly with advancements in Al, 5G, automotive technologies, and loT. However, challenges such as supply chain disruptions, geopolitical tensions, and material shortages will continue to affect the market’s stability. Companies that can innovate, adapt to changing geopolitical dynamics, and manage supply chain risks are likely to thrive in the coming years.

India's semiconductor industry is still in its developmental stage compared to other global powerhouses like the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, and China. However, India plays an integral role in the semiconductor ecosystem, particularly in design, testing, research and development (R&D), and services. The country’s semiconductor industry is poised for rapid growth due to several factors including the government support and initiatives, presence of global semiconductor companies with R&D facilities and outsourcing operations in India, growing demand in electronics, automotive, telecommunications, and consumer goods sectors and rising focus on semiconductor manufacturing and assembly in India. The increasing demand for semiconductors across various industries such as automotive (e.g., electric vehicles), consumer electronics, loT, 5G infrastructure, and Al-driven devices creates opportunities for outsourced assembly and test (OSAT) providers to expand their services.