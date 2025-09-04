Upcoming IPO! Eldorado Agritech files draft papers with Sebi; details here
Eldorado Agritech plans to raise ₹1,000 crore through its IPO, comprising a fresh issue of equity shares worth up to ₹340 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of ₹660 crore by its promotersSI Reporter New Delhi
Upcoming IPO, Eldorado Agritech IPO:
Seed-to-harvest solutions provider Eldorado Agritech, known for its 'Srikar Seeds' brand, is inching closer to its stock market debut. The Telangana-based company has filed its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) for an upcoming initial public offering (IPO)
.
Eldorado Agritech IPO details
According to the draft papers, Eldorado Agritech plans to raise ₹1,000 crore through its IPO, comprising a fresh issue of equity shares worth up to ₹340 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of ₹660 crore by its promoters. The OFS will see Srinivasa Rao Linga and Usha Rani Papineni divesting shares worth ₹500 crore and ₹160 crore, respectively.
The equity shares are proposed to be listed on both the BSE and the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE). Bigshare Services Pvt. Ltd. is serving as the registrar for the public issue, while Anand Rathi Advisors and Equirus Capital are acting as the book running lead managers (BRLMs).
The company will not receive any proceeds from the offer for sale, as those will go to the selling shareholders. However, from the net proceeds of the fresh issue, Eldorado Agritech plans to utilise approximately ₹245 crore towards prepayment or repayment of certain outstanding borrowings. The remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes.
About Eldorado Agritech
Eldorado Agritech is an integrated agro-sciences company offering end-to-end “seed-to-harvest” solutions, including seed innovation and crop care products. The company is engaged in research and development (R&D), production, processing, marketing, and distribution of a wide range of seeds, including both hybrids and open-pollinated varieties (OPV). It serves a diverse agricultural base, offering seeds for major crops such as maize, paddy (rice), cotton, wheat, bajra (pearl millet), along with a robust portfolio of vegetable seeds. According to the F&S Report, Eldorado Agritech is the fastest-growing agro-sciences company among its listed peers in India in terms of revenue growth, having achieved a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 27.92 per cent between FY23 and FY25.
As of June 30, 2025, the company had obtained 269 registrations for agrochemical formulations from the Central Insecticides Board & Registration Committee (CIBRC), and had filed for nine product patents under the Indian Patents Act, 1970. In addition, it holds 43 registrations for speciality fertiliser products under the Fertiliser (Control) Order, 1985, and 32 registrations for bio-stimulant products from the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare.
Financially, Eldorado Agritech reported revenue from operations of ₹441 crore and a profit after tax (PAT) of ₹71 crore in the financial year 2024–25 (FY25).
