Dev Accelerator sets IPO price band at ₹56-61; check key dates, lot size

Dev Accelerator key datesAccording to the RHP, the issue will open for subscription on Wednesday, September 10, 2025, and close on Friday, September 12, 2025. The anchor investor period shall be one day prior to the opening date, i.e. Tuesday, September 9, 2025. The basis of allotment of shares is likely to be finalised on Monday, September 15, 2025. The stock will be listed on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and BSE, tentatively on Wednesday, September 17, 2025. Check Amanta Healthcare IPO Allotment Status
Dev Accelerator IPO lot sizeThe lot size for an application is 235 shares. Accordingly, a retail investor would require a minimum investment amount of ₹14,335 to bid for one lot or 61 shares at the upper end price.
Dev Accelerator IPO objectiveThe company proposes to utilise ₹73.1 crore from the net issue proceeds for capital expenditure for fit-outs in the proposed centres, and ₹35 crore for repayment of debt availed by the company, including redemption of non-convertible debentures. The remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes.
About Dev Accelerator
Dev Accelerator financial overview
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app