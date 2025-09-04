Dev Accelerator sets IPO price band at ₹56-61; check key dates, lot size

Dev Accelerator IPO: Dev Accelerator , a flexible office spaces provider, has set the price band for its maiden public issue in the range of ₹56 to ₹61 per equity share. The company aims to raise ₹143.35 crore through a fresh issue of 23.5 million equity shares. There is no offer for sale (OFS).

According to the red herring prospectus (RHP), the company has reserved not more than 75 per cent of the issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), not less than 10 per cent for retail investors and not less than 15 per cent for non-institutional investors (NIIs).

Kfin Technologies is the registrar for the issue. Pantomath Capital Advisors is the book-running lead manager.

According to the RHP, the issue will open for subscription on Wednesday, September 10, 2025, and close on Friday, September 12, 2025. The anchor investor period shall be one day prior to the opening date, i.e. Tuesday, September 9, 2025. The basis of allotment of shares is likely to be finalised on Monday, September 15, 2025. The stock will be listed on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and BSE, tentatively on Wednesday, September 17, 2025. Dev Accelerator IPO lot size The lot size for an application is 235 shares. Accordingly, a retail investor would require a minimum investment amount of ₹14,335 to bid for one lot or 61 shares at the upper end price.

Dev Accelerator IPO objective The company proposes to utilise ₹73.1 crore from the net issue proceeds for capital expenditure for fit-outs in the proposed centres, and ₹35 crore for repayment of debt availed by the company, including redemption of non-convertible debentures. The remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes. About Dev Accelerator Established in 2017, Dev Accelerator offers space solutions in the form of flexible workspaces, from individual desks to customised office spaces with exclusive access. The company sources and procures its workspaces through the Straight Lease Model, Revenue Share Model, Furnished by Landlord model and the OpCo – PropCo Model. It has presence in both Tier 1 and Tier 2 markets across India, including regions such as Delhi NCR, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Indore, Jaipur, Udaipur, Rajkot and Vadodara.