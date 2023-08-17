Home / Markets / News / Mid-cap stocks pique interest of FPIs after 5 years: Goldman Sachs

Mid-cap stocks pique interest of FPIs after 5 years: Goldman Sachs

Overseas investor holding increased by 175 bps to 16% of their m-cap this year

Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 17 2023 | 10:12 PM IST
Mid-cap stocks are again growing in popularity among overseas investors after five years of decline, according to Goldman Sachs.
 
“We are seeing a sharp reversal” in foreigners’ ownership of India midcaps, strategists including Amorita Goel and Sunil Koul wrote in a note Wednesday, citing their analysis of second quarter shareholding data. 
 
Overseas investor holding in midcaps has increased by 175 basis points to 16 per cent of their market capitalisation this year, compared with a drop of 250 basis points over the last five years, they added.
 
Global money’s return to smaller and riskier Indian stocks shows their confidence in India’s stock market despite concerns on valuation premium. The smaller stocks are attracting overseas buyers even as they remain more expensive than the large ones.
The S&P BSE MidCap Index has risen more than 20 per cent this year, surpassing a 7.4 per cent gain in equity benchmark.

It is trading at 24 times on earnings-based valuation versus 19 times for the Sensex index, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.
 
India’s equity market has received about $15.5 billion in net foreign inflow this year, just about $1.5 billion shy of erasing last year’s record outflow, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. 
 
That support has helped drive the Sensex up 14 per cent from a March low, versus little change in a gauge of emerging market shares due to a selloff in Chinese risk assets.
 
According to Goldman strategists, international investors favoured India’s domestically oriented equities more than local investors, with their ownership expanding the greatest in consumer and cyclical sectors.

  • Global money’s return to smaller and riskier Indian stocks shows investors’ confidence in India’s stock market 
  • Smaller stocks have been overseas buyers even as they remain more expensive than the larger ones
  • S&P BSE MidCap Index has risen over 20% this year, surpassing a 7.4% gain in equity benchmark 
  • India’s equity market has received $15.5 bn in foreign inflows this year 

Topics :FPIsGoldman Sachs

First Published: Aug 17 2023 | 10:09 PM IST

