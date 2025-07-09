Home / Markets / News / Milestones of a market: BSE's journey from small traders to trading giant

Milestones of a market: BSE's journey from small traders to trading giant

A pictorial journey of the BSE: From a small association of stock traders to a mighty trading platform

The old BSE building, known as the Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers, was reconstructed in the 1970s to accommodate the exchange's growth
The old BSE building, known as the Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers, was reconstructed in the 1970s to accommodate the exchange's growth
BS Reporter
Jul 09 2025 | 6:55 AM IST
The old BSE building, known as the Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers, was reconstructed in the 1970s to accommodate the exchange's growth
 
The old BSE building, known as the Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers, was reconstructed in the 1970s to accommodate the exchange's growth
   
Stock traders pose to be clicked at the inauguration of BSE’s first building on January 19, 1899, on Dalal Street
 
In the exchange’s early years, brokers used a secret hand language, concealed under a piece of cloth, for discreet trades
 
Brokers in action at the BSE trading hall in the seventies, a period of highs and lows for the market
   
BSE transitioned from its traditional open outcry system to screen-based trading in 1995
 
A membership certificate of The Native Shares and Stock Brokers’ Association, which is now the BSE
 
Sign language used by traders in the pre-digital era when they had to buy or sell a particular amount of shares
   

First Published: Jul 09 2025 | 6:55 AM IST

