Milestones of a market: BSE's journey from small traders to trading giant

A pictorial journey of the BSE: From a small association of stock traders to a mighty trading platform

In the exchange’s early years, brokers used a secret hand language, concealed under a piece of cloth, for discreet trades

Stock traders pose to be clicked at the inauguration of BSE’s first building on January 19, 1899, on Dalal Street

Premchand Roychand, a dominant figure in early speculative trading, was a driving force behind the eventual establishment of the Bombay Stock Exchange

The old BSE building, known as the Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers, was reconstructed in the 1970s to accommodate the exchange's growth

Brokers in action at the BSE trading hall in the seventies, a period of highs and lows for the market

BSE transitioned from its traditional open outcry system to screen-based trading in 1995

A membership certificate of The Native Shares and Stock Brokers’ Association, which is now the BSE