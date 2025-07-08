Promoter stakes fall to 37% in FY25 as MFs, retail drive free float rise

A quiet shift is reshaping India’s markets as promoters reduce their stakes in companies at an unprecedented pace.

Promoter holdings in the top 200 privately owned listed companies have fallen by nearly 600 basis points (bps), from 43 per cent in 2021 to 37 per cent by the end of financial year 2024–25 (FY25).

This decline is largely driven by promoter share sales through block deals, with domestic mutual funds (MFs) absorbing most of the supply. Between FY21 and FY25, MF holdings in BSE 200 companies rose by 360 bps to 10.9 per cent, while foreign portfolio investor (FPI) holdings dropped by 420 bps to 24.4 per cent.

ALSO READ: Funding to fintech companies marginally dips to $889 million in H1CY25 According to Kotak Institutional Equities (KIE), this shift reflects promoters capitalising on high valuations, with MFs stepping in as “price-agnostic” buyers. “Retail households, through institutional investors, have bought at the expense of FPIs and insiders,” KIE notes, highlighting sustained inflows into domestic institutional investors (DIIs) despite FPI outflows. During the first half of calendar year 2025, DIIs pumped in Rs 3.5 trillion into listed stocks, up from Rs 2.4 trillion during the same period last year. FPIs were net sellers of more than Rs 82,000 crore during the first half.

The unprecedented flows have bolstered the Indian market’s ability to absorb large stake sales. Earlier this year, British American Tobacco (BAT) and Singtel sold shares worth nearly Rs 13,000 crore each in ITC and Bharti Airtel, respectively. ALSO READ: Markets set the hoofbeat: MFs run with the bulls to ₹72 trillion Lower promoter holdings have increased the free-float market capitalisation of Indian equities, boosting India’s weight in global benchmarks like the MSCI Emerging Markets (EM) index. By June 2025, India’s weight in the MSCI EM index reached 18.12 per cent, up from less than 8 per cent in 2021, trailing only China, which is at 28.4 per cent.

Historically, India’s free float—shares held by non-promoters—has lagged behind global peers such as the US, UK, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Brazil and Singapore. Typically, in the developed world, the free-float market capitalisation is above 90 per cent. The recent decline aligns India’s free float more closely with Asian peers such as South Korea, Brazil and Taiwan. The drop in promoter stakes is more striking compared to 2009, ahead of the introduction of the mandatory 25 per cent minimum public shareholding (MPS) norms. In March 2009, promoter holdings were at a 19-year high of 57.6 per cent. “The long-term trend indicates a sharp rise in promoter ownership between 2001 and 2009 that gradually tapered off since, coinciding with Sebi’s decision to increase the minimum required free float from 10 per cent to 25 per cent in 2010,” observes the latest India Ownership Tracker report published by the NSE.