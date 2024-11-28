Mirae Asset Financial Group completes acquisition of Sharekhan

Mirae Asset Financial Group has completed the acquisition of Sharekhan following receipt of all required regulatory approvals.With this acquisition, Sharekhan will continue to develop its business and activities, leveraging Mirae Asset's global expertise to enhance offerings and extend financial services to clients across India. The integration of Mirae Asset's international resources with Sharekhan's established market position aims to create a comprehensive financial services platform catering to a diverse clientele, said Mirae Asset in a media release.This marks a new chapter in both companies' journeys as Mirae Asset Sharekhan becomes part of the Mirae Asset family. The combination of integration and aspiration comes through in the new logo, which reflects the smooth amalgamation of the 2 entities coming together to cater to the flourishing aspirations—much like the skyward swoosh—of the Indian share market participant.The acquisition alings with Mirae Asset's vision of establishing a robust presence in India's retail broking business."The acquisition of Sharekhan underscores Mirae Asset’s commitment to India as a key growth market. We are excited to combine Mirae Asset’s Permanent Innovator mindset and global reach with Sharekhan’s deep understanding of the Indian financial landscape to deliver new opportunities for wealth creation to our clients.", said Hyeon-Joo Park, Founder & GSO (Global Strategy Officer) of the Mirae Asset Financial Group.Mirae Asset Sharekhan clients can expect uninterrupted access to their accounts, platforms, and services, with the addition of Mirae Asset’s global investment options and tools, offering an even broader selection of financial products and advisory services.Going ahead, Jisang Yoo, CEO, Mirae Asset Capital Markets India, will be appointed as the CEO of Mirae Asset Sharekhan, the release stated.