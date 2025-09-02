Amanta Healthcare IPO Day 2 update: Subscription rises 11x, GMP at 9%

The mainline offering received bids for 77.2 million shares against 7 million shares on offer, resulting in an overall subscription of 11.03 times, as of 12:15 PM on Tuesday, September 2, 2025, according to NSE data.

Amanta Healthcare IPO review

Analysts at Anand Rathi Research recommended investors to subscribe to the issue from a long-term perspective, citing the company's formulation expertise and large-scale manufacturing capabilities. However, Arihand Capital has assigned a 'Neutral' rating, adding that execution of capacity expansion, regulatory compliance, and competitive pressures will remain key factors influencing the company's performance.

Amanta Healthcare IPO GMP

According to platform tracking grey market activity, the unlisted shares of Amanta Healthcare were trading at a premium of ₹12 or 9.5 per cent, indicating a listing price of around ₹138 against the issue price of ₹126.

Here are the key details of Amanta Healthcare IPO:

The ₹126 crore public issue will close for bidding on Wednesday, September 3. The basis of allotment of shares is expected to be finalised on Thursday, September 4. Shares of Amanta Healthcare will be listed on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and BSE, tentatively on Tuesday, September 9.