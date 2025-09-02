Home / Markets / News / Amanta Healthcare IPO Day 2 update: Subscription rises 11x, GMP at 9%

Amanta Healthcare IPO Day 2 update: Subscription rises 11x, GMP at 9%

Analysts at Anand Rathi Research recommended investors to subscribe to the Amanta Healthcare IPO from a long-term perspective

initial public offerings, IPO
Amanta Heatlhcare IPO
SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 02 2025 | 12:45 PM IST
Amanta Healthcare IPO Day 2 subscription status: The initial public offering (IPO) of pharmaceuticals company Amanta Healthcare continues to see strong demand on the second day of the offer in the primary market. 
 
The mainline offering received bids for 77.2 million shares against 7 million shares on offer, resulting in an overall subscription of 11.03 times, as of 12:15 PM on Tuesday, September 2, 2025, according to NSE data. 
 
The non-institutional investors (NIIs) category received 16.93 times subscription, while the quota reserved for retail investors got subscribed 14.76 times. However, the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) portion received only 7 per cent subscription.  Ahead of the IPO, Amanta Healthcare raised ₹37.8 crore from the six anchor investors. Bandhan Mutual Fund, Sanshi Fund, Perpetuity Health to Wealth (H2W) Rising Fund, Aarth Growth Fund, Sunrise Investment Trust, and Finavenue Capital Trust participated in the anchor round. The company has allotted 3 million equity shares to anchor investors at ₹126 per share.

Amanta Healthcare IPO review

Analysts at Anand Rathi Research recommended investors to subscribe to the issue from a long-term perspective, citing the company's formulation expertise and large-scale manufacturing capabilities. However, Arihand Capital has assigned a 'Neutral' rating, adding that execution of capacity expansion, regulatory compliance, and competitive pressures will remain key factors influencing the company's performance.

Amanta Healthcare IPO GMP

According to platform tracking grey market activity, the unlisted shares of Amanta Healthcare were trading at a premium of ₹12 or 9.5 per cent, indicating a listing price of around ₹138 against the issue price of ₹126.   

Here are the key details of Amanta Healthcare IPO:

The ₹126 crore public issue will close for bidding on Wednesday, September 3. The basis of allotment of shares is expected to be finalised on Thursday, September 4. Shares of Amanta Healthcare will be listed on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and BSE, tentatively on Tuesday, September 9.
 
The price band has been set in the range of ₹120 to ₹126. At the upper end of the price band, a retail investor would require a minimum investment amount of ₹14,994 to bid for one lot of 119 shares.
 
MUFG Intime India is the registrar of the issue. Beeline Capital Advisors is the sole book-running lead manager.
 
According to the red herring prospectus (RHP), the company plans to use the net issue proceeds for civil construction work and the purchase of equipment, plant and machinery for setting up a new manufacturing line of SteriPort at Hariyala, Kheda, Gujarat, and for SVP at Hariyala, Kheda, Gujarat. The remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes.

First Published: Sep 02 2025 | 12:44 PM IST

