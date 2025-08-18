Modi's Diwali Dhamaka: 5 stocks to watch out for as govt plans GST reforms

The long-term chart shows that the stock has been trading above the higher-end of the Bollinger Bands on the monthly scale for the fourth straight month. The key momentum oscillators remain favourably placed on the charts, thus hinting towards further upside for the stock.On the upside, the stock can jump to ₹8,430 levels, with interim resistance likely around ₹7,550 and ₹7,925 levels. Bias at the counter is likely to remain positive as long as the stock sustains above ₹6,700 levels, with near support visible around ₹7,100 and ₹6,900 levels.