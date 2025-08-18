Modi's Diwali Dhamaka: 5 stocks to watch out for as govt plans GST reforms

5 stocks to focus on ahead of GST reforms
Maruti Suzuki IndiaCurrent Price: ₹13,870 Likely Target: ₹16,500 Upside Potential: 19% Support: ₹13,400; ₹12,950 Resistance: ₹14,030; ₹14,950; ₹15,950 With today's 8 per cent intra-day rally, Maruti stock has given a fresh breakout on the daily chart. The stock is likely to trade on an upbeat note as long as it quotes above ₹13,400 levels, with overall bias to remain favourable above ₹12,950 levels.
TVS Motor CompanyCurrent Price: ₹3,232 Likely Target: ₹3,870 Upside Potential: 19.7% Support: ₹3,120; ₹3,030 Resistance: ₹3,454; ₹3,700 TVS Motor is likely to trade with a bullish bias as long as the stock holds above ₹3,120 levels; below which the key support stands at ₹3,030 levels. On the upside, the stock can potentially soar to ₹3,870 levels, with intermediate resistance anticipated around ₹3,454 and ₹3,700 levels.
Blue Star CompanyCurrent Price: ₹1,917 Likely Target: ₹2,250 Upside Potential: 17.4% Support: ₹1,842 Resistance: ₹2,020 Blue Star stock is seen witnessing a fresh breakout on the daily chart; a daily close above ₹1,842 shall confirm the same. On the upside, the stock seems on course to test the weekly trend line hurdle at ₹2,020 levels. Break and sustained trade above the same can trigger a rally towards ₹2,250 levels.
Johnson Controls - Hitachi Air Conditioning IndiaCurrent Price: ₹1,744 Likely Target: ₹2,200 Upside Potential: 26.2% Support: ₹1,711; ₹1,695 Resistance: ₹1,770; ₹1,800; ₹1,915; ₹2,020 Apart from finding support around its 100-DMA, which stands at ₹1,711 levels, Johnson Controls has also witnessed the formation of 'Golden Cross' on the daily chart; wherein the 50-DMA has crossed over the 200-DMA.
JK CementCurrent Price: ₹7,245 Likely Target: ₹8,430 Upside Potential: 16.4% Support: ₹7,100; ₹6,900; ₹6,700 Resistance: ₹7,550; ₹7,925 JK Cement has witnessed a strong rally since the breakout in mid-March, wherein the stock has surged by 63 per cent in the last five months.
