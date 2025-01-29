MOFSL share price advances 3% after mixed Q3FY25 result; know more

Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL) share price gained 3.29 per cent at Rs 667 a piece on the BSE in Wednesday’s intraday trade after the company delivered a mixed quarterly earnings for the third quarter of financial year 2024-25 (Q3FY25).

MOFSL reported a 14 per cent year-on-year decline in consolidated net profit for the December quarter, which amounted to Rs 565 crore, compared to Rs 660 crore in the same period last year.

The company's total revenue from operations increased by 12 per cent, reaching Rs 1,999 crore in Q3FY25, up from Rs 1,791 crore in Q3FY24.

However, on a sequential basis, the profit after tax (PAT) dropped by 50 per cent, from Rs 1,120 crore in the previous quarter. Revenue also witnessed a 30 per cent decline compared to Rs 2,838 crore in Q2FY25.

The company announced an interim dividend of Rs 5 per share for the financial year 2024-25.

In terms of segment performance, the wealth management segment saw its revenue rise to Rs 9,610 crore in Q3FY25, compared to Rs 8,225 crore in Q3FY24 and Rs 1,189 crore in Q2FY25. The capital markets segment reported a revenue of Rs 158.52 crore, down from Rs 183 crore in Q2FY25 and Rs 92 crore in Q3FY24.

Also Read

The asset and private wealth management segment generated Rs 755.50 crore in revenue, up from Rs 661 crore in Q2FY25 and Rs 500 crore in Q3FY24. Meanwhile, the treasury investments segment saw its revenue decline to Rs 177 crore, a significant drop from Rs 861 crore in Q2FY25 and Rs 414 crore in Q3FY24.

On the equities front, MOFSL share price has outperformed the market in the last six months, gaining 9 per cent, while jumping 50 per cent in the last one year. In comparison, the BSE Sensex has slipped 6.2 per cent in the last six months, while rising 6 per cent in the last one year.

MOFSL has a total market capitalisation of Rs 39,699.21 crore. Its shares are listed at a price to earnings multiple of 19.30 and at an earning per share of Rs 33.46.

At 11:15 AM, the stock price of the company was up 2.59 per cent at Rs 662.45 a piece on the BSE. By comparison, the BSE’s Sensex was up 0.50 per cent to 76,279.79 level.