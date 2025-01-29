Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / News / JSW Energy slips 10% as company posts 27% decline in Q3 PAT, rev down 6%

JSW Energy slips 10% as company posts 27% decline in Q3 PAT, rev down 6%

On Tuesday, after market hours, JSW Energy reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 167.83 crore as compared to a profit of Rs 231.33 crore a year ago

Last week, at a conference of state power ministers in New Delhi, Union Power Minister M L Khattar urged them to publicly list their profit-making power sector entities. “Those states which have good performing generating or transmission companies (g
SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 29 2025 | 10:51 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
JSW Energy shares slipped 10 per cent in Wednesday's trade, logging an intraday low at Rs 453.6 per share. The selling pressure in the stock came after the company's consolidated net profit declined 27 per cent year-on-year. 
 
Around 9:26 AM, JSW Energy share price was down 6.78 per cent at Rs 469.85 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.47 per cent at 76,257.42. The market capitalisation of the company stood at Rs 82,118.9 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at Rs 804.95 per share and the 52-week low was at Rs 452.05 per share. 
 
On Tuesday, after market hours, JSW Energy reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 167.83 crore as compared to a profit of Rs 231.33 crore a year ago. The revenue of the company for the quarter under review declined 5.6 per cent to Rs 2,400 crore as compared to Rs 2,542.8 crore a year ago. 
 
The Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) for the quarter under review declined 9 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 1,115 crore as due to lower short-term spreads, despite a 28 per cent increase in short-term generation. A year ago Ebitda for the corresponding quarter stood at Rs 1,229 crore. 
 
Ebitda margin for the quarter stood at 42 per cent as compared to 46 per cent a year ago. Further, the company's board approved raising long term funds up to Rs 3,000 crore.

Also Read

JSW Energy Q3FY25 results: Net profit falls over 27% to Rs 168 crore

JSW Energy share up 2% as board to consider fund raising on January 28

JSW Energy challenges CERC order rejecting BESS project tariff discovery

JSW Energy up 7% on receiving LoI for 3,600 MW KSK Mahanadi thermal plant

Paytm, Angel One, Kalyan Jewellers among 6 stocks with huge short build-up

 
"We hereby inform you that the Board of Directors at its meeting held today has, inter-alia, approved the following.. raising of long term funds up to Rs 3,000 crore through, inter-alia, the issuance of rated and listed Non-Convertible Debentures on a private placement basis and has authorised the Finance Committee to decide on all matters relating to the issuance of the Debentures from time to time, including finalisation and approval of the detailed terms of issue," the filing read. 
 
The company also re-appointed Rajeev Sharma as an Independent Director for a second term of five consecutive years with effect from March 24, 2025.
 
In the past one year, JSW Energy shares have gained 2.8 per cent against Sensex's rise of 5.5 per cent. 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

ITC Hotels listing today: Shares drop 5% after debuting at Rs 188 on BSE

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex 400 pts higher at 76,300; BSE Mid, Smallcap up 2%, IT, Auto, Metal gain

Denta Water shares list at 12% premium, fall short of IPO GMP estimates

Bajaj Auto gets mixed reactions from brokerages after muted Q3 results

BHEL gains 4% on posting healthy Q3 nos; PAT rises 123%, revenue up 32%

Topics :JSW EnergyBSE SensexNSE NiftyNifty50Q3 resultsstock market tradingMarkets Sensex NiftyMARKETS TODAYBuzzing stocks

First Published: Jan 29 2025 | 10:33 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story