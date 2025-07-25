Home / Markets / News / Monarch Surveyors IPO allotment today; check status, GMP, listing date

Monarch Surveyors IPO allotment today; check status, GMP, listing date

Once the Monarch Surveyors IPO allotment is finalised, investors who have applied for the public issue can check their status on the official websites of BSE, and Bigshare Services

ipo allotment
(Photo: Shutterstock)
SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 25 2025 | 7:56 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Monarch Surveyors IPO allotment status: The basis of allotment for the Monarch Surveyors IPO shares is likely to be finalised today, Friday, July 25, 2025. The public offering saw overwhelming demand among investors as the issue was oversubscribed by more than 231 times by the end of the subscription period on July 24.

Here’s how to check Monarch Surveyors IPO allotment status online - direct links 

Once the Monarch Surveyors IPO allotment is finalised, investors who have applied for the public issue can check their status on the official websites of BSE, and Bigshare Services, the registrar for the issue.

Alternatively, investors can use these direct links to check the Monarch Surveyors IPO allotment status directly:

 
Check Monarch Surveyors IPO allotment status on BSE: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx
 
Check Monarch Surveyors IPO allotment status on Bigshare Services: https://ipo.bigshareonline.com/ipo_status.html

Monarch Surveyors IPO details

The public issue of Monarch Surveyors comprises an entirely fresh issue of 3.75 million equity shares worth ₹93.75 crore. Monarch Surveyors IPO was offered at a price band of ₹237-250 per share, with a lot size of 600 shares. It was available for subscription from July 22 to July 24.
 
The public issue received bids for 62,22,13,200 shares against 26,88,600 on offer, leading to an oversubscription of 231.43 times, showed the BSE data. The demand was led by retail investors, who bid for a whopping 263.01 times the category reserved for them. Non-institutional investors (NIIs) followed with an oversubscription of 228.62 times, and qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) subscribed 179.01 times.
 
The company proposes to utilise the net proceeds from the public issue for funding capital expenditure requirements for the purchase of machinery, as well as for funding working capital requirements. The company will further use the proceeds for general corporate purposes.  ALSO READ | NSDL IPO to open for subscription on July 30; check key details

Monarch Surveyors IPO grey market premium (GMP) today

The unlisted shares of Monarch Surveyors continue to command a solid premium in the grey market ahead of the allotment of IPO shares. Sources tracking unofficial market activities revealed that the unlisted shares of Monarch Surveyors were exchanging hands at ₹460 per share, reflecting a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹210 or 84 percent over the upper end of the issue price of ₹250.

Monarch Surveyors IPO listing forecast

Shares of Monarch Surveyors are scheduled to list on the BSE SME tentatively on July 29, 2025. Should the current grey market trends sustain, Monarch Surveyors shares may list at a premium of around 84 per cent. However, these estimates may vary, as the grey market is unregulated, and GMP should not be considered a reliable indicator of performance.

About Monarch Surveyors

Monarch Surveyors is engaged in the business of providing comprehensive consultancy services from concept to commissioning of infrastructure projects. This includes surveying, design, and technical supervision for roads, railways, metros, town planning, geospatial mapping, land acquisition, water, transmission lines, pipelines, and other civil engineering sectors. Monarch Surveyors offers comprehensive consultancy services throughout the entire lifecycle of infrastructure projects, from concept to commissioning. The company’s expertise spans a wide array of sectors, including surveying, design services, and technical supervision.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty down; Asia slips; Bajaj Finserv, Cipla Q1 eyed

F&O cues: Analyst suggests Bear Spread for ICICI General Insurance stock

Premium

ICICI vs HDFC vs Axis Bank: Which bank stock is best for your portfolio?

Premium

Q1 miss for Dr Reddy's, but analysts remain hopeful for future prospects

Co-working firm Executive Centre to raise Rs 2,600 cr via fresh issue

Topics :IPO allotmentIPO GMPIPO listing timeBSE SMESME IPOsinitial public offerings IPOs

First Published: Jul 25 2025 | 7:47 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story