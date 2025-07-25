Monarch Surveyors IPO allotment today; check status, GMP, listing date

Monarch Surveyors IPO allotment status: The basis of allotment for the The basis of allotment for the Monarch Surveyors IPO shares is likely to be finalised today, Friday, July 25, 2025. The public offering saw overwhelming demand among investors as the issue was oversubscribed by more than 231 times by the end of the subscription period on July 24.

Here’s how to check Monarch Surveyors IPO allotment status online - direct links

Once the Monarch Surveyors IPO allotment is finalised, investors who have applied for the public issue can check their status on the official websites of BSE, and Bigshare Services, the registrar for the issue.

Alternatively, investors can use these direct links to check the Monarch Surveyors IPO allotment status directly: Check Monarch Surveyors IPO allotment status on BSE: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx Check Monarch Surveyors IPO allotment status on Bigshare Services: https://ipo.bigshareonline.com/ipo_status.html Monarch Surveyors IPO details The public issue of Monarch Surveyors comprises an entirely fresh issue of 3.75 million equity shares worth ₹93.75 crore. Monarch Surveyors IPO was offered at a price band of ₹237-250 per share, with a lot size of 600 shares. It was available for subscription from July 22 to July 24. The public issue received bids for 62,22,13,200 shares against 26,88,600 on offer, leading to an oversubscription of 231.43 times, showed the BSE data. The demand was led by retail investors, who bid for a whopping 263.01 times the category reserved for them. Non-institutional investors (NIIs) followed with an oversubscription of 228.62 times, and qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) subscribed 179.01 times.

ALSO READ | NSDL IPO to open for subscription on July 30; check key details The company proposes to utilise the net proceeds from the public issue for funding capital expenditure requirements for the purchase of machinery, as well as for funding working capital requirements. The company will further use the proceeds for general corporate purposes. Monarch Surveyors IPO grey market premium (GMP) today The unlisted shares of Monarch Surveyors continue to command a solid premium in the grey market ahead of the allotment of IPO shares. Sources tracking unofficial market activities revealed that the unlisted shares of Monarch Surveyors were exchanging hands at ₹460 per share, reflecting a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹210 or 84 percent over the upper end of the issue price of ₹250.