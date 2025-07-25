F&O cues: Analyst suggests Bear Spread for ICICI General Insurance stock

Buy ICICIGI (31-July Expiry) 1,900 PUT at ₹18.6 & simultaneously sell 1,880 PUT at ₹11.4

Lot Size: 325

Cost of the strategy: ₹7.2 (₹2,340 per strategy)

Maximum profit ₹4,160 If ICICI General Insurance closes at or below 1880 on 31 July expiry.

Breakeven Point: ₹1,892.8

Risk Reward Ratio: 1:1.78

Approx margin required: ₹22,000

>> Short term trend is weak as it is placed below its 5, 11 and 20 day EMA

>> Stock price has broken down on the daily chart with higher volumes.

>> Momentum Indicators and Oscillators are showing weakness in stock.

Note : It is advisable to book profit in the strategy when ROI exceeds 20 per cent.

(Disclaimer: This article is by Nandish Shah, senior technical/derivative analyst at HDFC Securities. Views expressed are his own.)