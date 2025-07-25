Home / Markets / News / F&O cues: Analyst suggests Bear Spread for ICICI General Insurance stock

F&O cues: Analyst suggests Bear Spread for ICICI General Insurance stock

F&O stocks: ICICI General Insurance stock has seen a short build-up and has broken down on the daily chart with higher volumes

share market, stock market
share market, stock market
Nandish Shah Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 25 2025 | 7:49 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Derivative Strategy

BEAR SPREAD Strategy on ICICI Lombard General Insurance

Buy ICICIGI (31-July Expiry) 1,900 PUT at ₹18.6 & simultaneously sell 1,880 PUT at ₹11.4
 
Lot Size: 325
Cost of the strategy: ₹7.2 (₹2,340 per strategy)
Maximum profit ₹4,160 If ICICI General Insurance closes at or below 1880 on 31 July expiry.
Breakeven Point: ₹1,892.8
Risk Reward Ratio: 1:1.78

Also Read

Premium

How to trade Dr Reddys, Tata Consumer, Bajaj Housing post Q1 results?

Premium

Should you buy, sell or hold Infy stock post Q1 results? Chart check here

Stock recommendation: How to trade Bajaj Finserv, Ashok Leyland today?

Premium

5 stocks above ₹10,000 that can rally up to 25% from here

Premium

This spirit-maker stock is high on momentum; check name, strategy here

Approx margin required: ₹22,000

Rationale:

>> We have seen a short build-up in ICICI Lombard General Insurance stock. This is indicated by an increase in Open Interest (OI) of 3 per cent, with a 2 per cent decline in the price.
>> Short term trend is weak as it is placed below its 5, 11 and 20 day EMA
>> Stock price has broken down on the daily chart with higher volumes.
>> Momentum Indicators and Oscillators are showing weakness in stock.
 
Note : It is advisable to book profit in the strategy when ROI exceeds 20 per cent.
 
(Disclaimer: This article is by Nandish Shah, senior technical/derivative analyst at HDFC Securities. Views expressed are his own.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty down; Asia slips; Bajaj Finserv, Cipla Q1 eyed

Premium

ICICI vs HDFC vs Axis Bank: Which bank stock is best for your portfolio?

Premium

Q1 miss for Dr Reddy's, but analysts remain hopeful for future prospects

Co-working firm Executive Centre to raise Rs 2,600 cr via fresh issue

MCX blames trading delay on repeated database issues in clearing system

Topics :Stock MarketMarket technicalsF&O StrategiesF&O stockICICI Lombard General Insurancetechnical callsMarkets

First Published: Jul 25 2025 | 7:38 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story