Monarch Surveyors makes solid D-Street debut; shares list at 68% premium

Monarch Surveyors IPO listing today: Shares of civil engineering consultancy firm Monarch Surveyors & Engineering Consultants made a strong debut on the BSE SME platform on Tuesday, July 29, following the completion of its initial public offering (IPO). The company's stock is listed at ₹421.25 per share, reflecting a premium of ₹171.25 or 68.5 per cent over the issue price of ₹250. However, post-listing, the stock was trading 5 per cent lower from the listing price at ₹400.2.

Monarch Surveyors IPO details

The public offering of Monarch Surveyors comprised an entirely fresh issue of 3.7 million equity shares, aggregating to ₹93.75 crore. It was available for subscription from Tuesday, July 22, to Thursday, July 24, at a price band of ₹237-250 per share, with a lot size of 600 shares.

The public issue received massive demand from investors, getting oversubscribed by 250 times by the end of the subscription period, as per BSE data. The basis of allotment for Monarch Surveyors IPO shares was finalised on Friday, July 25. The company set the issue price at ₹250 per share. Bigshare Services was the registrar of the issue. Beeline Capital Advisors was the sole book-running led manager.