Mazagon Dock shares plunge 5% as Q1 profit drops; time to book profit?

Shares of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders plunged over 5 per cent on Tuesday after the company reported a 35 per cent drop in its net profit during the first quarter of the current financial year (Q1FY26).

The shipbuilding company's stock fell as much as 5.16 per cent during the day to ₹2,645.9 per share, the biggest intraday fall since May 30 this year. The stock pared losses to trade 3.2 per cent higher at ₹2,699 apiece, compared to a 0.04 per cent decline in Nifty 50 as of 9:36 AM.

Mazagon Dock Q1 results

The company reported a 35 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) decline in consolidated net profit at ₹452 crore for the quarter ended June 2025, compared to ₹696 crore in the same period last year. Revenue rose 11.4 per cent to ₹2,625.59 crore from ₹2,357 crore a year ago.

The sharp Y-o-Y decline in profit was primarily due to provisions of ₹540 crore, compared to ₹30 crore in the year-ago quarter, analysts said, adding that these provisions are expected to normalise from the second quarter of FY26. Antique Broking highlighted that a key upcoming catalyst is the expected order for three additional Scorpene-class submarines, which could be awarded to Mazagon Dock on a nominated basis. This order has the potential to more than double the company's current order book.

In addition, the award of the P75I and P17B projects, each estimated at ₹70,000 crore, is also on the horizon, further strengthening the company's pipeline. However, the brokerage flagged the risk of delays in the awarding of these large defence contracts.

Despite trimming the FY26 earnings per share (EPS) estimate by 8.3 per cent, Antique remains positive on Mazagon Dock, citing its strong order visibility, leadership in submarine manufacturing, and supportive government policies. It maintained a 'Buy' rating with an unchanged target price of ₹3,858 per share.