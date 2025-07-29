How to trade IT, Pharma stocks ahead of Aug 1 tariff deadline? Details here

The 50-DMA of the Nifty Pharma index now stands at 21,960, while the 200-DMA at 21,850. These moving averages along with the trend line support at 22,130 levels are likely to act as key support levels for the on-going positive trend.The Pharma index, however, faces an overhead resistance around 22,815 levels on the weekly chart. The index needs to conquer this hurdle on a weekly closing basis, to signal further upside potential. As such, the Nifty Pharma index can potentially rally towards 24,700 levels. Intermediate resistance for the index can be anticipated around 23,050, 23,500 and 23,900 levels.