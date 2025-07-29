How to trade IT, Pharma stocks ahead of Aug 1 tariff deadline? Details here

Against this background, here's a technical outlook on the Nifty IT and Nifty Pharma indices.
Nifty ITLast Close: 35,370 Likely Target: 31,500 Downside Risk: 11% Support: 34,230; 33,000 Resistance: 36,930 The Nifty IT index has declined 10 per cent thus far in July; and over 19 per cent so far in the year 2025. In comparison, the Nifty 50 index has gained 4.4 per cent; thus showing a major underperformance.
Nifty PharmaLast Close: 22,761 Likely Target: 24,700 Upside Potential: 8.5% Support: 22,130; 21,960; 21,850 Resistance: 22,815; 23,050; 23,500; 23,900 The Nifty Pharma index chart is showing a favourable bias, with the index quoting firmly above its short-term moving averages and the formation of 'Golden Crossover' last week. Technically, the term 'Golden Crossover' means that the index 50-Day Moving Average (50-DMA) has now crossed above the 200-DMA; and has bullish implications.
One subscription. Two world-class reads.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories
Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app