Dividend stocks: These 13 shares go ex-date on July 30; are you eligible?

The other companies set to go ex-dividend on July 30 include Cravatex, EIH, MM Forgings, NOCIL, Pecos Hotels and Pubs, Permanent Magnets, Sinclairs Hotels, and TD Power Systems, according to the data available on the BSE.

The ex-date actually refers to the date when a stock starts trading without the entitlement for dividend payouts. Thus, the investors willing to claim the dividend should own the stocks before the ex-date. That said, it is the record date on which the company finalises the eligible shareholders for the dividend payout.

Among the said list of stocks, Hawkins Cookers has announced the highest dividend payout of ₹ per share for its shareholders. The company has set the record date for the dividend announcement as July 30, 2025. This is followed by BASF India , which has declared a final dividend of ₹20 per share for FY25 to its shareholders, with the record date being fixed as July 30 as well. Cravatex will pay a final dividend of ₹12.50 per share to its shareholders for FY25, while VRL Logistics will pay a final dividend of ₹10 per share to its shareholders. They both have set the record date on July 30 for the same.

Here is the complete list of stocks that will trade ex-dividend on July 30, along with their key details: Company Ex-date Purpose Record Date Aurionpro Solutions July 30, 2025 Interim Dividend - ₹1 July 30, 2025 BASF India July 30, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹20 July 30, 2025 Cravatex July 30, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹12.50 July 30, 2025 EIH July 30, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹1.50 July 30, 2025 Hawkins Cookers July 30, 2025 Dividend - ₹130 July 30, 2025 JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals July 30, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹7 July 30, 2025 MM Forgings July 30, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹4 July 30, 2025 NOCIL July 30, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹2 July 30, 2025 Pecos Hotels and Pubs July 30, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹3.50 July 30, 2025 Permanent Magnets July 30, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹2 July 30, 2025 Sinclairs Hotels July 30, 2025 Dividend - ₹0.80 July 30, 2025 TD Power Systems July 30, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹0.65 July 30, 2025 VRL Logistics July 30, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹10 July 30, 2025 (Source: BSE)

