Dividend stocks: These 13 shares go ex-date on July 30; are you eligible?

Here is the complete list of stocks that will trade ex-dividend on July 30, along with their key details

dividend stocks
SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 29 2025 | 9:50 AM IST
Dividend stocks today, tuesday, July 29, 2025:  Investors at Dalal Street will be closely watching the shares of Aurionpro Solutions, Hawkins Cookers, JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals, VRL Logistics, and 9 other companies as they are set to trade ex-dividend on tomorrow, July 30, 2025, following their announcement of dividend rewards for their shareholders.  
The other companies set to go ex-dividend on July 30 include Cravatex, EIH, MM Forgings, NOCIL, Pecos Hotels and Pubs, Permanent Magnets, Sinclairs Hotels, and TD Power Systems, according to the data available on the BSE.
 
The ex-date actually refers to the date when a stock starts trading without the entitlement for dividend payouts. Thus, the investors willing to claim the dividend should own the stocks before the ex-date. That said, it is the record date on which the company finalises the eligible shareholders for the dividend payout.
 
Among the said list of stocks, Hawkins Cookers has announced the highest dividend payout of ₹ per share for its shareholders. The company has set the record date for the dividend announcement as July 30, 2025.
 
This is followed by BASF India, which has declared a final dividend of ₹20 per share for FY25 to its shareholders, with the record date being fixed as July 30 as well. Cravatex will pay a final dividend of ₹12.50 per share to its shareholders for FY25, while VRL Logistics will pay a final dividend of ₹10 per share to its shareholders. They both have set the record date on July 30 for the same.

Here is the complete list of stocks that will trade ex-dividend on July 30, along with their key details:

 
Company Ex-date Purpose Record Date
Aurionpro Solutions July 30, 2025 Interim Dividend - ₹1 July 30, 2025
BASF India July 30, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹20 July 30, 2025
Cravatex July 30, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹12.50 July 30, 2025
EIH July 30, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹1.50 July 30, 2025
Hawkins Cookers July 30, 2025 Dividend - ₹130 July 30, 2025
JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals July 30, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹7 July 30, 2025
MM Forgings July 30, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹4 July 30, 2025
NOCIL July 30, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹2 July 30, 2025
Pecos Hotels and Pubs July 30, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹3.50 July 30, 2025
Permanent Magnets July 30, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹2 July 30, 2025
Sinclairs Hotels July 30, 2025 Dividend - ₹0.80 July 30, 2025
TD Power Systems July 30, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹0.65 July 30, 2025
VRL Logistics July 30, 2025 Final Dividend - ₹10 July 30, 2025
 
(Source: BSE)

Topics :Hawkins CookersBuzzing stocksdividend

First Published: Jul 29 2025 | 9:41 AM IST

