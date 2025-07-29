Dividend stocks: These 13 shares go ex-date on July 30; are you eligible?

Here is the complete list of stocks that will trade ex-dividend on July 30, along with their key details:
|Company
|Ex-date
|Purpose
|Record Date
|Aurionpro Solutions
|July 30, 2025
|Interim Dividend - ₹1
|July 30, 2025
|BASF India
|July 30, 2025
|Final Dividend - ₹20
|July 30, 2025
|Cravatex
|July 30, 2025
|Final Dividend - ₹12.50
|July 30, 2025
|EIH
|July 30, 2025
|Final Dividend - ₹1.50
|July 30, 2025
|Hawkins Cookers
|July 30, 2025
|Dividend - ₹130
|July 30, 2025
|JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals
|July 30, 2025
|Final Dividend - ₹7
|July 30, 2025
|MM Forgings
|July 30, 2025
|Final Dividend - ₹4
|July 30, 2025
|NOCIL
|July 30, 2025
|Final Dividend - ₹2
|July 30, 2025
|Pecos Hotels and Pubs
|July 30, 2025
|Final Dividend - ₹3.50
|July 30, 2025
|Permanent Magnets
|July 30, 2025
|Final Dividend - ₹2
|July 30, 2025
|Sinclairs Hotels
|July 30, 2025
|Dividend - ₹0.80
|July 30, 2025
|TD Power Systems
|July 30, 2025
|Final Dividend - ₹0.65
|July 30, 2025
|VRL Logistics
|July 30, 2025
|Final Dividend - ₹10
|July 30, 2025
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories
Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app