IndusInd Bank rises 2% on posting Q1 results; Should you buy, sell or hold?

Around 9:25 AM, IndusInd Bank share price was up 1.73 per cent at ₹816.05 per share. In comparison, Sensex was down 0.07 per cent at 80,836.48.

Provisions and contingencies of the lender increased 68 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹1,760 crore in Q1FY26, but sequentially, it was down 30 per cent. The bank reported fresh slippages to the tune of ₹2,567 crore in the quarter, with ₹2,322 crore. In the previous quarter, the bank’s fresh slippages were ₹5,014 crore.

Nuvama Institutional Equities has reiterated a 'Reduce' rating on with a target price of ₹600 per share as it sees the risk-reward as unfavourable with the bank's return on asset (RoA) unlikely to get close to 1 per cent through FY27.

As a result, the bank’s asset quality deteriorated, with gross non-performing assets (NPA), as a percentage of gross advances, increasing to 3.64 per cent at the end of June quarter, compared to 3.13 per cent at the end of March quarter.

Global brokerage Citi has maintained a 'Sell' rating with a target of ₹765 per share, according to reports. The brokerage sees earnings reset in progress. It believes slippages have normalised after a one-off in Q1, but still are elevated. Weaker growth and higher credit cost were partially offset by better NIM and treasury gains.

Macquaire has reiterated an 'Underperform' rating with a target of ₹650 per share. For the brokerage, RoA less than 1 per cent looks like the new normal.

Meanwhile, Bernstein maintained 'Outperform' on the stock with a target of ₹1,000 per share, according to reports. The brokerage sees a lack of clear levers for the near-term in RoA, which may prompt a reassessment of IndusInd Bank's profitability.