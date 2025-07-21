Home / Markets / News / Monika Alcobev IPO allotment today; check status, GMP, likely listing date

Monika Alcobev IPO allotment status
SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 21 2025 | 8:28 AM IST
Monika Alcobev IPO allotment status: The basis of allotment of shares for Monika Alcobev is expected to be finalised today, Monday, July 21, 2025. The initial public offering (IPO) of Monika Alcobev received a decent response from investors, being oversubscribed nearly 3.78 times by the end of the subscription window on Wednesday, July 18, according to data available on the BSE.

Here’s how to check the Monika Alcobev IPO allotment status online

Once the Monika Alcobev IPO allotment is finalised, investors can check their status on the official websites of the BSE and MUFG Intime India (erstwhile Link Intime), the registrar for the IPO. Alternatively, investors can also use the following direct links to check the Monika Alcobev IPO allotment status online:
 
Check Monika Alcobev IPO allotment status on BSE: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx
 
Check Monika Alcobev IPO allotment status on MUFG Intime India: https://in.mpms.mufg.com/Initial_Offer/public-issues.html
 

Monika Alcobev IPO details

The SME offering, valued at around ₹165.63 crore, comprises a fresh issue of 4.8 million equity shares worth ₹137.03 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 1 million shares worth ₹28.60 crore.
 
The public issue was open for subscription from Wednesday, July 16, 2025, to Friday, July 18, 2025. It was offered at a price band of ₹271–286 per share, with a lot size of 400 shares.
 
MUFG Intime India is serving as the registrar, while Marwadi Chandarana Intermediaries acts as the sole book-running lead manager for the IPO.
 
The company, in its Red Herring Prospectus (RHP), has said that it will not receive any proceeds from the OFS, which will be given to shareholders divesting their stakes through the public issue. Monika Alcobev, however, proposes to utilise the proceeds from the fresh issue for repayment and prepayment of certain outstanding borrowings, as well as to fund working capital requirements. The company will further use the proceeds for general corporate purposes.
 

Monika Alcobev IPO grey market premium (GMP), listing estimate

As of Monday, July 21, the unlisted shares of Monika Alcobev were trading flat at ₹286 per share in the grey market, according to sources tracking unofficial market activity. As a result, the grey market premium (GMP) remains nil on Monday.
 
Shares of Monika Alcobev are tentatively expected to list on the BSE SME platform on Wednesday, July 23, 2025. The current GMP trend suggests a flat listing for the company’s shares. However, it is important to note that GMP is an unregulated market indicator and should not be relied upon for assessing the company’s actual market performance.

About Monika Alcobev

Monika Alcobev imports and distributes luxury alcoholic beverages in India and the Indian subcontinent. The company offers over 70 premium brands, including Jose Cuervo and Bushmills. Monika Alcobev operates in several countries, including India, Nepal, and Sri Lanka. The company serves sectors such as HORECA, retail, and travel retail. Monika Alcobev has bonded warehouses, ensuring efficient supply chain management.
 

IPO allotmentIPO GMPIPO listing timeIPOsSME IPOsBSE SME

First Published: Jul 21 2025 | 8:01 AM IST

