Monolithisch India IPO closes today; subscription rises 7.5x, GMP at 27%

Monolithisch India IPO subscription status: The three-day subscription window to bid for the The three-day subscription window to bid for the initial public offering (IPO) of Monolithisch India is set to conclude today, June 16, 2025. The SME offering, which opened for subscription on Thursday, June 12, 2025, has received a decent response from investors.

The NSE data showed that the public issue has been oversubscribed by 7.52 times by the end of the second day of subscription on Friday, June 13, 2025.

Monolithisch India IPO details

The Monolithisch India IPO , valued at around ₹82.02 crore, comprises an entirely fresh issue of 5.45 million equity shares. The issue has no offer for sale (OFS) component.

ALSO READ | Hero FinCorp garners ₹260 crore from investors in pre-IPO placement round The public offering is available at a price band of ₹135-143 per share, with a lot size of 1,000 shares. A retail investor can bid for a minimum of 1,000 shares and in multiples thereof, requiring a minimum investment amount of ₹1,43,000 (at the upper end of the IPO price). A High net worth individual (HNI) would require a minimum of ₹2,86,000 to bid for a minimum of two lots of 2,000 equity shares. Monolithisch India IPO grey market premium (GMP) The unlisted shares of Monolithisch India were commanding a decent premium in the grey markets on the last day of subscription. Sources tracking unofficial market activities revealed that the company’s shares were trading flat at ₹182 apiece, reflecting a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹39 or 27.27 per cent over the upper end of the issue price.

Monolithisch India IPO allotment date, listing date Once the subscription window concludes, the basis of allotment for Monolithisch India IPO shares is likely to be finalised on Tuesday, June 17, 2025. The successful allottees will receive the company's shares in their demat accounts by Wednesday, June 18, 2025. Monolithisch India shares are slated to list on the NSE SME, tentatively on Thursday, June 19, 2025. Monolithisch India registrar, lead manager ALSO READ | NSE IPO: 6 reasons why it's time for National Stock Exchange to go public Kfin Technologies serves as the registrar, while Hem Securities acts as the sole book-running lead manager for the offering.

Monolithisch India IPO objective Monolithisch India proposes to utilise the proceeds from the public issue for funding capital expenditure towards setting up a manufacturing facility of the company by purchase of land, building of factory shed, civil work, and installation of additional plant and machinery therein. The company further intends to use the proceeds for investment in its subsidiary, Metalurgica India Private Limited, for financing its capital expenditure towards purchase of land, building of factory shed, civil work, and installation of additional plant and machinery therein. The company will also utilise the proceeds to meet working capital requirements, as well as for general corporate purposes.