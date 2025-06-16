Monolithisch India IPO closes today; subscription rises 7.5x, GMP at 27%

Monolithisch India IPO subscription status: The three-day subscription window to bid for the initial public offering (IPO) of Monolithisch India is set to conclude today, June 16, 2025. The SME offering, which opened for subscription on Thursday, June 12, 2025, has received a decent response from investors.
The NSE data showed that the public issue has been oversubscribed by 7.52 times by the end of the second day of subscription on Friday, June 13, 2025.
Monolithisch India IPO details
The Monolithisch India IPO, valued at around ₹82.02 crore, comprises an entirely fresh issue of 5.45 million equity shares. The issue has no offer for sale (OFS) component.
The public offering is available at a price band of ₹135-143 per share, with a lot size of 1,000 shares. A retail investor can bid for a minimum of 1,000 shares and in multiples thereof, requiring a minimum investment amount of ₹1,43,000 (at the upper end of the IPO price). A High net worth individual (HNI) would require a minimum of ₹2,86,000 to bid for a minimum of two lots of 2,000 equity shares. ALSO READ | Hero FinCorp garners ₹260 crore from investors in pre-IPO placement round
Monolithisch India IPO grey market premium (GMP)
The unlisted shares of Monolithisch India were commanding a decent premium in the grey markets on the last day of subscription. Sources tracking unofficial market activities revealed that the company’s shares were trading flat at ₹182 apiece, reflecting a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹39 or 27.27 per cent over the upper end of the issue price.
Monolithisch India IPO allotment date, listing date
Once the subscription window concludes, the basis of allotment for Monolithisch India IPO shares is likely to be finalised on Tuesday, June 17, 2025. The successful allottees will receive the company's shares in their demat accounts by Wednesday, June 18, 2025.
Monolithisch India shares are slated to list on the NSE SME, tentatively on Thursday, June 19, 2025.
Monolithisch India proposes to utilise the proceeds from the public issue for funding capital expenditure towards setting up a manufacturing facility of the company by purchase of land, building of factory shed, civil work, and installation of additional plant and machinery therein. The company further intends to use the proceeds for investment in its subsidiary, Metalurgica India Private Limited, for financing its capital expenditure towards purchase of land, building of factory shed, civil work, and installation of additional plant and machinery therein.
The company will also utilise the proceeds to meet working capital requirements, as well as for general corporate purposes.
About Monolithisch India
Monolithisch India is ISO certified and engaged in the business of manufacturing and supply of specialised ramming mass used as a heat insulation/lining material. The company's products include SGB-777, SLM-999, BG-77, Quartzite Grain SLM-980, and SLM 980.
The company is also engaged in the trading of its products on an occasional basis to meet excess and urgent requirements of its customers. The company's product, i.e. specialised ramming mass, is used in the induction furnace to create thermal insulation between the coil of the induction furnace and the molten steel. The melting point of the ramming mass acts as an insulation barrier material between the induction furnace crucible and the molten steel.
