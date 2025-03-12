Morgan Stanley sounds caution on Indian IT; downgrades Infosys, prefers TCS

Morgan Stanley has sounded an alarm on the earnings outlook for the Indian information technology (IT) sector and expects the companies in this sector to clock in lower revenue growth in fiscal 2026-27 (FY27).

Among stocks, it has downgraded Infosys to ‘equal weight’ and prefers Tech Mahindra over HCL Technologies (HCLT). It has also cut target prices of frontline technology stocks across-the-board.

Macro and other lead indicators, Morgan Stanley said in a recent note, are pointing to a slower recovery in revenue growth in F26 versus their prior expectations. Further, with the new technology cycle ongoing, they now see likelihood of a "transition phase" as spend gets re-prioritized and growth rates moderate for a prolonged period.

Morgan Stanley key changes in Indian IT sector

"In this context, we lower our revenue growth forecasts for the sector as a whole for FY27. Our earnings per share (EPS) estimates don't change much as we factor in rupee depreciation versus the US dollar. However, we lower our target multiples for stocks as we see risk of stocks reverting closer to their long-term average multiples in the absence of any material positive catalyst," wrote Gaurav Rateria, Sulabh Govila and Sakshi Rana of Morgan Stanley in the note.

For 2025 and beyond, Morgan Stanley sees US nominal GDP growth reducing to 4% and below. Historically, nominal US GDP growth rates were below 4 per cent in 2013, 2H15 and 2016 when overall IT services exports growth also slowed back home, it said.

For 2025 and beyond, Morgan Stanley sees US nominal GDP growth reducing to 4% and below. Historically, nominal US GDP growth rates were below 4 per cent in 2013, 2H15 and 2016 when overall IT services exports growth also slowed back home, it said.

"We expect revenue growth rates in FY26 and FY27 to recover from their low point in F24/25 helped partially by a recovery in Financial Services and hi-tech verticals. However, we think risks to growth have increased and we lower our growth forecasts across the board by 100-200 basis points (bps) for FY26-27. Our bear case now expects growth rates to be in line with or lower than FY24/25 trends, assuming macro volatility leads to a freeze in discretionary spending and cost take-out projects see heightened competitive intensity," the Morgan Stanley note said.

Morgan Stanley downgrades Infosys

Among individual stocks, Infosys slipped over 5 per cent in intraday deals on Wednesday, after Morgan Stanley downgraded the stock to 'equal weight', and preferred TCS.

The Infosys downgrade, the Morgan Stanley note said, was owing to its growth outlook for FY26, which it believes is at risk given weaker deal wins in FY25 versus FY24 and the fact that a broad-based recovery in discretionary spend was still lacking.

"Having outperformed TCS in the last three months, valuation multiples (of Infosys) are at a premium to TCS at a time when the EBIT growth is expected to be largely similar. In a volatile macro environment, we believe there is a risk that discretionary spend gets pushed out, which could create greater risk for Infosys versus peers given the high expectations surrounding the stock," the Morgan Staley note said.

HCL Technologies stock, too, slipped nearly 3.5 per cent in intraday trade on Wednesday as Morgan Stanley preferred Tech Mahindra over the former.

The order intake growth for Tech Mahindra in F25, Morgan Stanley believes, is likely to be one of the strongest versus peers, while HCL Tech will need strong order intake or the support of higher discretionary spend just to keep organic growth similar to last year.

“Tech Mahindra has company specific margin levers in the near term pertaining to fixing issues in lower margin subsidiaries and improving the margin profile in fixed price projects, while for HCLT we see limited near-term margin levers even though the longer term lever of improving the employee pyramid is intact. On valuations, Tech Mahindra is trading at a 2.3 per cent discount to HCLT, while the organic revenue growth gap versus HCLT in F25 is likely to narrow,” Morgan Stanley said.