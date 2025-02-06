Most brokerages upbeat on Info Edge's outlook after strong Q3 results

Internet company Info Edge has largely topped expectations in the December quarter (Q3FY25) results, posting strong revenue and profit growth.

The company's revenue rose 15.2 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 722.3 crore, driven by solid performance across its key verticals, particularly its recruitment business.

Info Edge’s consolidated profit surged 60.6 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 242.5 crore, while Ebitda climbed 34 per cent annually to Rs 271.5 crore. Ebitda margin, too, expanded, 530 basis points (bps) Y-o-Y to 37.6 per cent.

Despite mixed reactions from some analysts, brokerages are generally optimistic about Info Edge’s future prospects. The company’s continued strength in recruitment billings, especially in the IT and non-IT sectors, has fuelled growth, with double-digit growth in recruitment billings for two consecutive quarters, analysts said.

Moreover, the strong performance has led several brokerages to maintain a positive outlook, though target price revisions reflect varying degrees of caution among them.

Nuvama | Buy | Target: Rs 9,100

Also Read

Analysts at Nuvama have a bullish view on Info Edge, raising its target price to Rs 9,100 from Rs 8,800, citing strong growth across the business and an improvement in margins.

The brokerage highlighted that the company’s performance in recruitment, particularly in IT and non-IT segments, is on a clear upward trajectory, and the recent Q3 results reaffirm the solid foundation of the business.

Despite only tweaking its FY25E/26E/27E earnings per share (EPS) by less than 2 per cent, Nuvama retained its ‘Buy’ rating, reflecting confidence in Info Edge’s ongoing expansion and operational efficiency.

Bernstein | Outperform | Target: Rs 8,690

Bernstein also remained positive on Info Edge, maintaining an ‘Outperform’ rating with a target price of Rs 8,690, according to reports. The brokerage attributes the solid Q3 performance to steady recovery in the recruitment business, with growth in both IT and non-IT sectors.

A key highlight from Bernstein’s report is the ongoing strength in Naukri, which has benefited from improved market conditions. 99acres also showed strong revenue growth, though operating losses remain a concern.

Bernstein also noted the company’s announcement of a 1:5 stock split, which could further spark investor interest and reflect positive sentiment around the stock.

Nomura | Buy | Target: Rs 8,510

Nomura cut its target price slightly to Rs 8,510, from Rs 8,630 earlier. Despite the strong recruitment recovery, the brokerage revised its target price due to a lower valuation for its investment in Zomato. Nomura maintained its ‘Buy’ rating, noting that recruitment billings were up 15 per cent Y-o-Y, and the improvement in margins is a sign of operational strength.

However, it highlighted risks related to slower recovery in recruitment and the underperformance of listed investments as potential headwinds. Nomura’s lower target price reflects these risks, even as the core business continues to show strength.

Macquarie | Underperform | Target: Rs 4,150

Macquarie reportedly remained the most cautious among the brokerages, maintaining an ‘Underperform’ rating with a target price of Rs 4,150. While it acknowledged the recovery in recruitment billings and the strong performance from 99acres, Macquarie acknowledged concerns about the higher provisions for investments that impacted PAT.

The brokerage also pointed out that, despite positive growth in Jeevansathi and Shiksha, the businesses are still grappling with higher operating losses. Moreover, Macquarie's target price reflects its more cautious view on Info Edge's ability to fully capitalise on its growth potential, given the risks surrounding investment provisions and overall profitability.

That said, Info Edge’s Q3FY25 results have left a positive impression on most analysts, with brokerages generally upbeat about the company's strong recruitment performance and improving margins. While Nuvama and Bernstein continue to favour the stock with higher target prices, Nomura’s slight downgrade and Macquarie’s cautious outlook reflect some concerns about investment-related issues and slower recruitment recovery.

On the bourses, Info Edge share price settled 3.10 per cent higher at Rs 7943.20. In comparison, BSE Sensex settled 0.40 per cent higher at 78,271.28, on February 5, 2025.