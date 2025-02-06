Markets Today: SBI, Hero MotoCorp Q3; Gold; FIIs; RBI MPC; Chamunda IPO

Stock Markets Today, February 6, 2025: Benchmark indices, Nifty50 and Sensex, are likely to react positively to upbeat global cues in Thursday’s session. At 6:33 AM, GIFT Nifty futures was 31 points higher at 23,804, signaling a positive opening for Indian markets.

In the previous session, Sensex dropped 312.53 points, or 0.40 per cent, to close at 78,271.28, while Nifty50 ended lower by 42.95 points, or 0.18 per cent, at 23,696.30.

Global cues

Asia-Pacific stocks opened higher on Thursday, following gains in Wall Street. Last checked, the Nikkei index was trading 0.60 per cent higher, while the ASX 200 rose 0.87 per cent. Kospi was up 0.33 per cent.

In the US, the Dow Jones climbed 0.71 per cent, driven by a strong rally in Nvidia. The S&P 500 increased 0.39 per cent, while the Nasdaq rose 0.19 per cent.

Nvidia raced more than 5 per cent after Super Micro Computer announced the full launch of its AI data centre, powered by Nvidia’s Blackwell platform.

Investors are now awaiting US jobless claims data, coupled with Bank of England’s interest rate decision.

Domestic cues

RBI MPC meeting

The Reserve Bank of India’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) may announce its first interest rate cut in nearly five years, on February 7, 2025, aiming to boost the faltering economy.

Q3 results

Other triggers

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the BSE have yet to resolve their ongoing disagreement regarding clearing and settlement charges , a dispute that has lasted for over a year.

Zomato and Jio Financial Services are expected to be included in the benchmark Nifty index in the upcoming March rejig, according to Nuvama Alternative & Quantitative Research.

The Department of Revenue has rejected a recommendation from a panel led by the State Bank of India (SBI) to remove the 18 per cent Goods and Services Tax (GST) on activities related to co-lending between commercial banks and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), according to a senior government official.

FII, DII

FIIs sold shares worth Rs 1,682.83 crore, while DIIs bought shares worth Rs 996.28 crore, on February 5.

IPO market

Solarium Green IPO (SME) and Readymix Construction IPO (SME) will open for subscription.

Amwill Healthcare IPO (SME) and Ken Enterprises IPO (SME) will enter Day 2, while Chamunda Electricals IPO (SME) will enter Day 3.

Commodity market

Gold prices continued their strong upward trend on Wednesday. Spot gold rose 0.8 per cent to $2,865 per ounce, after peaking at a record high of $2,882.16 earlier. US gold futures also saw a 0.6 per cent increase to $2,893.

Global gold demand including over-the-counter (OTC) trading rose by 1 per cent to a record high of 4,974.5 metric tonnes in 2024 as investment increased, the World Gold Council (WGC) said on Wednesday, adding that central banks sped up buying in the fourth quarter.

In contrast, oil prices dropped more than 2 per cent on Wednesday. A major increase in US crude and gasoline stockpiles pointed to weaker demand, while growing concerns about a potential China-US trade war added to fears of slower economic growth. Brent crude futures fell 2.09 per cent to $74.61 per barrel, while US WTI crude dropped 2.3 per cent, to $71.03.

Here's how analysts are assessing today's (February 6) trading session:

Shrikant Chouhan, head of equity research at Kotak Securities

On the downside, 23600/78000 and 23500/77700 would be the key support zones, while 23800-23900/78700-78900 could act as crucial resistance areas for traders. However, below 23500, /77700 traders may prefer to exit their long positions.

Rupak De, senior technical analyst at LKP Securities

On the higher end, the index may continue to move towards 24,050 in the near term. Meanwhile, support is placed at 23,500, where maximum put writing is visible.