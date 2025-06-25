Navigating the dynamic stock market demands a robust strategy. Multi-factor investing combines multiple proven metrics to identify stocks with strong potential, filtering out short-term volatility and focusing on consistent return drivers for the long term. This multi-factor ranking approach helps us shortlist the best tactical bets within the MOFSL universe with a 'Buy' rating.

Multi-factor investing integrates several investment styles into a single strategy, selecting stocks that excel in:

Top 5 stocks in Quant Watchlist - July 2025:

The following stocks, all carrying a Buy rating from MOFSL analysts, rank highest in our Quant model, balancing value, quality, momentum, and earnings surprise:

CEAT Ltd (CEATLTD):

Excels in quality with recent earnings upgrades, signalling strong analyst confidence in future profitability. Moderate momentum and value scores suggest steady growth potential.

Hindustan Petroleum Corp (HINDPETRO):

A standout for its attractive valuation and strong earnings surprise, with recent upward revisions in earnings estimates. Emerging momentum indicates growing market traction.

NMDC Ltd (NMDC):

A well-rounded pick with high scores in quality, value, and earnings surprise. Despite lower momentum, its robust fundamentals and analyst optimism make it a strong contender.