MTAR Technologies shares jump 10% to 52-week high after strong Q3 results

Though the counter pared gains partially, it continued to witness strong investor demand through the session. At 10:15 AM, MTAR Technologies shares were seen exchanging hands at ₹3,009.60 per share on the NSE, up 9.34 per cent from the previous close of ₹2,742 per share. The benchmark NSE Nifty50, meanwhile, was trading at 25,295, down 123 points or 0.49 per cent.

READ LATEST STOCK MARKET UPDATES TODAY LIVE So far during today’s trading session, a combined total of nearly 1.3 million equity shares of MTAR Technologies, estimated to be worth around ₹379 crore, have exchanged hands on the NSE and BSE.

MTAR Technologies Q3 results highlights

The company’s profit for Q3FY26 stood at ₹34.7 crore, reflecting a 117.3 per cent jump from ₹16 crore reported in Q3FY25. During the quarter under review, revenue from operations stood at ₹278 crore, up 59.3 per cent from ₹174.5 crore reported in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) rose to ₹64 crore in Q3FY26 from ₹33 crore reported in the same quarter of the previous financial year.