Poor earnings, weak rupee keep FPIs underweight on Indian stocks in 2026

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) continue to remain cautious on Indian equities amid concerns over a delayed earnings recovery, sustained depreciation of the Indian rupee, and elevated valuations. Analysts tracking overseas investor sentiment say Indian stocks are currently "not a compelling buy" for global funds.

"There is persistent doubt around earnings recovery, with most investors preferring to wait for tangible evidence. The rupee remains the overarching concern, keeping global funds cautious until there are clear signs of reversal," Emkay Global said in a January 29 note following meetings with US-based long-only and hedge funds.

According to analysts at Emkay Global Financial Services, foreign investors remain sceptical about India Inc's earnings outlook and are unwilling to increase exposure until there is visible improvement in growth trends and currency stability.