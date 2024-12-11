These 5 stocks from Mukul Agrawal portfolio can gain up to 27%

Mukul Agrawal is a well-known investor known for his stock picks from the smallcap and microcap segments. According to data from the stock exchanges, Mukul Agrawal is an investor in some of the prominent stocks such as - BSE, Neuland Laboratories
, Nuvama Wealth Management, Deepak Fertilisers, PTC Industries, Raymond Lifestyle
and Ceat among others.
As per reports, Mukul Agrawal portfolio was valued around Rs 7,500 crore, spread over 50 stocks, at the end of September quarter.
Among his holdings, BSE and Pearl Global Industries were among the top performers so far in 2024. BSE has delivered a whopping 152 per cent return, while Pearl Global Industries has soared nearly 120 per cent.
Given this background, here are 5 such stocks that look exciting on the technical charts and could rally up to 27 per cent from present levels. ALSO READ: BSE, Angel One: Newly added F&O stks caught investors' fancy; how to trade? Dishman Carbogen Amcis (DCAL)
Current Price: Rs 296
Upside Potential: 26.7%
Support: Rs 276; Rs 267
Resistance: Rs 314; Rs 340
DCAL has rallied nearly 45 per cent in the last four weeks post the breakout on the weekly chart. The medium-term chart suggests that the bias is likely to remain upbeat as long as the stock holds above Rs 267 - Rs 276 support zone.
At present, DCAL stock is seen trading at its highest level since September 2018. Chart shows that break and sustained trade above Rs 314 can trigger a rally towards Rs 375 levels; with interim resistance likely around Rs 340. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART Intellect Design Arena
Current Price: Rs 846
Upside Potential: 12.9%
Support: Rs 795; Rs 772
Resistance: Rs 873; Rs 890
Intellect Design Arena stock has bounced back after testing support around its 200-WMA (Weekly Moving Average) in recent weeks. Further, the stock has also reclaimed its 100-WMA, and is now seen testing resistance around the 50-WMA.
Going forward, the 100-WMA at Rs 772 and the 50-DMA (Daily Moving Average) at RS 795 are likely to act as key support levels. On the upside, the stock needs to break above Rs 873 - Rs 890 hurdle zone for a likely rally towards the 200-DMA at Rs 955. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART Lux Industries
Current Price: Rs 2,132
Upside Potential: 13.3%
Support: Rs 2,084; Rs 2,070
Resistance: Rs 2,200; Rs 2,263
Lux Industries stock is seen trading above its 100-DMA for the second straight day, a rare feat in the last two months. Further, the stock is also seen attempting a breakout above its 20-WMA. Chart shows, near support building for the stock around Rs 2,084 - Rs 2,070 levels.
As long as this support zone is respected, the stock can attempt a rally towards the higher-end of the Bollinger Bands on the weekly scale at Rs 2,415 levels. Interim resistance for the stock can be expected around Rs 2,200 and Rs 2,263. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART PDS
Current Price: Rs 587
Upside Potential: 15%
Support: Rs 560
Resistance: Rs 590; Rs 605; Rs 636
PDS is seen trading near close to its short-term resistance zone - Rs 590 - Rs 605 levels. The key momentum oscillators, both, on the daily and weekly chart are in favour of the bulls. Hence, the stock may attempt an upside breakout.
Post breakout, the stock can potentially scale a fresh high around Rs 675 levels, with interim resistance likely around its previous peak at Rs 636. On the downside, support for the stock can be expected around Rs 560. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART J Kumar Infraprojects
Current Price: Rs 784
Upside Potential: 13.5%
Support: Rs 777; Rs 774; Rs 740
Resistance: Rs 820; Rs 870
J Kumar Infraprojects is seen consolidating above its 100-DMA for the last six trading sessions. The 100-DMA support stands at Rs 777; below which multiple supports, including the 200-DMA, for the stock coincide around Rs 740 levels.
Further, the stock has given a breakout above its 20-WMA for the first time since mid-September. The 20-WMA support stands at Rs 774, with key momentum oscillators favourably placed. On the stock can potentially rally to Rs 890 levels; with interim resistance likely around Rs 820 and Rs 870. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART