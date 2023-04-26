Home / Markets / News / Multi Commodity Exchange shares tumble nearly 8% after CTO steps down

Multi Commodity Exchange shares tumble nearly 8% after CTO steps down

The firm's scrip tanked 7.77 per cent to Rs 1,372.1 apiece on the NSE. On the BSE, it plunged 7.71 per cent to Rs 1,373 per piece

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Multi Commodity Exchange shares tumble nearly 8% after CTO steps down

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 26 2023 | 11:10 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Shares of Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) tumbled nearly 8 per cent in the mid-session trade on Wednesday after its Chief Technology Officer Shashank Sathe resigned from the company.
 
The firm’s scrip tanked 7.77 per cent to Rs 1,372.1 apiece on the NSE. On the BSE, it plunged 7.71 per cent to Rs 1,373 per piece.
 
In the mid-session trade, the 30-share BSE Sensex was trading at 63.36 points or 0.11 per cent higher at 60,194.07 points.
 
In a regulatory filing on Tuesday, MCX said that Shashank Sathe has tendered his resignation from the post of Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of the company on account of personal reasons and for better prospects.
 
In the interim, Dr N Rajendran, Chief Digital Officer of the company has been advised to look after the portfolio of the CTO, the commodity exchange added.

Also Read

Note in circulation rise 8% annually to Rs 32 trillion: Finance Minister

Tesla continues to dominate US EV market with a share of over 50%

Bank stocks can slide more; stay away for now: Analysts

Multi Commodity Exchange of India launches online platform for arbitration

Stay selective on defensives amid current market volatility: Analysts

Top 25 tech firms' valuation grows $2.4 trillion in 2023, shows report

Benchmark indices rise for third day amid buying in index majors

Sebi bars three individuals for spreading stock tips through Telegram

Volume driven strategy could sustain growth for Nestle, say analysts

NSE Indices tweaks methodology before RIL-Jio Financial demerger

Topics :share marketMulti Commodity Exchange

First Published: Apr 26 2023 | 11:10 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story