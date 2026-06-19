Home / Markets / News / Multiple growth drivers could keep Polycab rally going despite valuations

Multiple growth drivers could keep Polycab rally going despite valuations

Market share gains, a strong infrastructure-linked order book, FMEG recovery and capacity expansion plans are supporting optimism around Polycab's growth prospects

wire
premium
The key monitorables in FY27, according to Manoj Gori of Equirus Securities, are export recovery, margin gains in FMEG towards the guided range, and margin resilience in its core wires and cables business | Representative Image
Ram Prasad Sahu
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 19 2026 | 8:08 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
The stock of the largest cables and wires company, Polycab, has been hitting all-time highs and has gained 11.5 per cent over the past month and 39 per cent over a three-month period. In comparison, the benchmark Nifty 50 is up about 2-4 per cent during the same period. Despite the sharp gains in the stock, brokerages have upgraded it on the back of structural growth drivers, market share gains and margin expansion. At the current price, the company is trading at a steep 47 times its FY27 earnings.
 
The company has increased its market share by 12 percentage points over the past five years to about 31 per cent in the domestic organised cables and wires sector. In addition to a demand uptick from power, infrastructure and real estate, what has helped it rake in gains is a manufacturing scale that is twice that of peers, a robust portfolio of 10,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs), and a vast network of dealers and distributors.
 
For Jefferies Research, Polycab remains a key conviction pick, led by consistent market share gains. The brokerage has raised its target price to ₹10,920 from ₹9,770 and considers the company a proxy play on the power sector given the expansion in infrastructure. Among the triggers is a strong order book under the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS) and BharatNet (rural broadband) infrastructure projects. The order book from these two projects stands at ₹11,300 crore and is expected to add about ₹1,800-2,000 crore to revenue in FY27.
 
Given multiple growth drivers, Motilal Oswal Research expects revenue and operating profit to rise 22-23 per cent over FY26-28. Analysts led by Sanjeev Kumar Singh at the brokerage said, “Despite near-term challenges, demand remains strong, while ongoing capacity expansions position the company to capitalise on the upcycle and sustain growth.” The brokerage has a buy rating with a target price of ₹11,950.
 
The traction in the fast-moving electrical goods (FMEG) segment is another trigger, as the company is expected to sustain break-even at the operating-profit level. The segment has now been profitable for five consecutive quarters, with segment margins coming in at 2.7 per cent compared with a loss of ₹38.9 crore in FY25. Within the FMEG space, solar was the growth driver as it registered 3.5-times growth year-on-year (Y-o-Y) and is now the largest and fastest-growing FMEG category. Recovery is also being led by premium fans, business-to-consumer (B2C) switchgears and switches.
 
Equirus Securities said the 8-10 per cent margin goal still looks aspirational, but FMEG has structurally shifted from being a drag to a compounding lever.
 
The key monitorables in FY27, according to Manoj Gori of Equirus Securities, are export recovery, margin gains in FMEG towards the guided range, and margin resilience in its core wires and cables business. With ₹6,000-8,000 crore of capital expenditure queued under the company's multi-year strategic roadmap, Project Spring, and scaling up of extra-high-voltage (EHV) cables, the runway remains long, the brokerage added. It does not see any execution challenges for the company.
 
Going ahead, Kotak Research expects the growth outperformance to continue with the scaling up of exports, operationalisation of the new EHV cable unit, and a higher focus on fast-growing segments such as data centres, electric vehicles and defence.
 
Polycab, according to the brokerage, deserves a higher target multiple than its peers, considering its superior growth profile, return ratios and free cash flow generation. While it has raised its target multiple to 33 times its June 2028 estimates to align with long-term industry forecasts and the broader pecking order within the sector, it has maintained a sell rating given expensive valuations.
 
   

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Valuation upgrades for Nykaa hinge on sustained margin expansion

Premium

Jio IPO may unlock value and trigger Reliance rerating, say experts

Forex reserves fall $10 bn as decline in gold prices drags overall holdings

Sebi approves open-market buybacks, eases mutual fund borrowing norms

Stock Market Close: Sensex tanks 608 pts, Nifty ends at 24,013 on IT sell-off; RIL shares slip 1.2%

Topics :PolycabPolycab IndiaCablesJefferiesMotilal Oswal

First Published: Jun 19 2026 | 8:08 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story