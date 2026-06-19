Multiple growth drivers could keep Polycab rally going despite valuations

The key monitorables in FY27, according to Manoj Gori of Equirus Securities, are export recovery, margin gains in FMEG towards the guided range, and margin resilience in its core wires and cables business. With ₹6,000-8,000 crore of capital expenditure queued under the company's multi-year strategic roadmap, Project Spring, and scaling up of extra-high-voltage (EHV) cables, the runway remains long, the brokerage added. It does not see any execution challenges for the company.
Going ahead, Kotak Research expects the growth outperformance to continue with the scaling up of exports, operationalisation of the new EHV cable unit, and a higher focus on fast-growing segments such as data centres, electric vehicles and defence.