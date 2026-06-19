Multiple growth drivers could keep Polycab rally going despite valuations

The traction in the fast-moving electrical goods (FMEG) segment is another trigger, as the company is expected to sustain break-even at the operating-profit level. The segment has now been profitable for five consecutive quarters, with segment margins coming in at 2.7 per cent compared with a loss of ₹38.9 crore in FY25. Within the FMEG space, solar was the growth driver as it registered 3.5-times growth year-on-year (Y-o-Y) and is now the largest and fastest-growing FMEG category. Recovery is also being led by premium fans, business-to-consumer (B2C) switchgears and switches.