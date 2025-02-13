P N Gadgil Jewellers hits 10% upper circuit on dazzling Q3 show; PAT up 49%

P N Gadgil Jewellers shares were locked in 10 per cent upper circuit on BSE at Rs 621.05 per share. The demand for the stock came after the company posted strong Q3 results.

Around 11:17 AM, P N Gadgil share price was up 10 per cent at Rs 621.05 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.51 per cent at 76,559.68. The market capitalisation of the company stood at Rs 8,428.17 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at Rs 843.8 per share and the 52-week low of the stock was at Rs 495.25 per share.

On Wednesday, after market hours, P N Gadgil reported a 49 per cent rise in consolidated profit to Rs 86.03 as compared to Rs 57.6 crore a year ago. The company's revenue from operations in the quarter under review was up 23.5 per cent and stood at Rs 2,435.75 crore compared to Rs 1,972.15 crore a year ago.

As per the filing, the company's retail segment accounted for 77 per cent of total sales, and continued to lead the way. The company’s E‐commerce segment experienced exceptional growth, with revenue increased by a 97.9 per cent to Rs 70.5 crore. Franchise revenue also grew to Rs 226.4 crore, with an 86.6 per cent increase for Q3FY25. Strong Same-Store Sales Growth (SSSG) of 25.7 per cent continued to drive sustained growth, underlining the performance of existing showrooms for FY 25 year-to-date (Y-T-D).

The festive season continued to contribute significantly with Navratri sales growing by 18 per cent and Diwali sales seeing a substantial increase of over 52.7 per cent.

ALSO READ: P N Gadgil Jewellers make strong debut; should investors book profit? “With record-high monthly revenue, robust same-store sales growth, and increasing customer engagement, we remain focused on enhancing our offerings and expanding our footprint. The successful launch of nine showrooms across nine consecutive days during Navratri underscores our commitment to growth, taking our store count to 48, with plans to reach 53 by Q4 FY25. The growth in all segments-retail, ecommerce, and franchise-reinforces our strategy and positions us well for sustained momentum in the coming quarters," said . Saurabh Gadgil, chairman & managing director, P N Gadgil Jewellers.

Incorporated in 1832, PNG Jewellers is one of the second largest organised jewellery players in Maharashtra in terms of number of stores. The ‘PNG’ brand derives its legacy from the P N Gadgil heritage and offers a wide range of gold, silver, platinum, and diamond jewellery collections designed for weddings, engagements, festivals, and daily wear. The Company operates 48 retail stores, including 47 in Maharashtra and Goa, and one in the US.