PM Modi gets written support from Chandrababu Naidu, Nitish Kumar. Details

(From left) Prime Minister Narendra Modi with key allies TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu and JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar during an NDA meeting in New Delhi on Wednesday

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance, clinching an impressive 293 seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, has paved its way to governance by crossing the crucial threshold of 272 seats. The new government is slated to be formed on Saturday, June 8, with Narendra Modi set to take the oath of office for a third consecutive term as Prime Minister.

In a landmark decision on Wednesday, PM Modi was unanimously selected as the leader of the alliance, earning accolades for his ‘leadership’ and ‘strides our nation has made under him’. His hard work and efforts in nation-building was also commended by the NDA partners, who expressed their unwavering commitment to the vision of 'Viksit Bharat' spearheaded by the Prime Minister. They also applauded his role in elevating India's stature on the global stage.

The groundwork for government formation commenced on Wednesday when NDA leaders convened at PM Modi’s residence to review the election outcome and strategise their approach, reported NDTV. Following this, a high-level delegation comprising senior leaders from the BJP and its NDA allies was scheduled to meet President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan to formally stake claim to power.

This delegation was to include Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief Chandrababu Naidu, and Janata Dal (JD) boss Nitish Kumar, whose combined tally of 28 seats holds significant sway in ensuring the stability of the BJP-led coalition. With 16 Lok Sabha seats secured in Andhra Pradesh and an additional 12 seats in Bihar, Naidu and Nitish Kumar’s support is paramount for the NDA’s continued dominance.

Amid speculations that Naidu and Nitish Kumar might be courted by the Opposition INDIA bloc, comprising parties that garnered 232 seats, the BJP has proactively secured written assurances of support from the TDP and JD leaders. Acknowledging their pivotal role within the NDA, PM Modi made special mention about their significance during his victory address at the party headquarters in Delhi on Tuesday night.

While the Congress-led INDIA bloc emerged as a formidable challenger to the BJP, with its surprising performance in the general elections, both Naidu and Nitish Kumar have remained tight-lipped about their future course of action. However, sources suggest that negotiations are underway, with a range of demands, including special status for their respective states and ministerial portfolios, being deliberated upon.

The Congress, buoyed by its best showing since 2009 with 99 seats, is also speculated to be exploring potential alliances to bolster its claim to power. Notwithstanding the electoral dynamics, PM Modi, in his final cabinet meeting of the second term, remained optimistic about his party’s performance, emphasising that victories and setbacks are intrinsic to the political landscape.

“Winning and losing are part of politics. We have done good work for the last 10 years. We will continue doing so,” Modi said.

In his address to supporters at the Delhi headquarters, PM Modi expressed gratitude to the electorate for reposing their trust in the NDA for the third consecutive term. “I bow to the people for this affection and assure them we will continue the good work done in the last decade to keep fulfilling aspirations,” he said.