Nandish Shah of HDFC Sec suggests 'Bear Spread' strategy on Bank Nifty

– Short term trend of the Bank Nifty turned weak as it is placed below its 5 and 20 day EMA.

– RSI Oscillators is in falling mode and placed below 50 on the daily chart, indicating bearish trend.

– Amongst the Bank NIFTY options, Call writing is seen at 51,500-52,000 levels.

(Disclaimer: Nandish Shah, senior technical/derivative analyst at HDFC Securities. Views expressed are his own.)