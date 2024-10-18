Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Nandish Shah of HDFC Sec suggests 'Bear Spread' strategy on Bank Nifty

Short build up is seen in the Bank Nifty Futures, where we have seen 6 per cent rise in the open interest with Bank Nifty falling by 1 per cent.

Nandish Shah Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 18 2024 | 7:11 AM IST
Derivative Strategy

Bear Spread Bear Spread Strategy on Bank Nifty 

Buy Bank Nifty (30-October Expiry) 51,000 Put at Rs 360 & simultaneously sell 50,500 Put at Rs 230

Lot Size: 15

Cost of the strategy: Rs 130 (Rs 1,950 per strategy)

Maximum profit: Rs 5,550 If Bank Nifty closes at or below Rs 50,500 on 30 Oct expiry.

Break even Point: Rs 50,870

Risk Reward Ratio: 1: 2.85

Approx margin required: Rs 15,500

Rationale
 
– Short build up is seen in the Bank Nifty Futures, where we have seen 6 per cent rise in the open interest with Bank Nifty falling by 1 per cent.

– Short term trend of the Bank Nifty turned weak as it is placed below its 5 and 20 day EMA.

– RSI Oscillators is in falling mode and placed below 50 on the daily chart, indicating bearish trend.

– Amongst the Bank NIFTY options, Call writing is seen at 51,500-52,000 levels.

(Disclaimer: Nandish Shah, senior technical/derivative analyst at HDFC Securities. Views expressed are his own.)
First Published: Oct 18 2024 | 7:04 AM IST

