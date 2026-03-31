Navi MF looks beyond passives, eyes active frontier to drive growth

While passive funds have seen strong growth in the post-Covid period, active schemes continue to attract the bulk of inflows, with investors continuing to prefer top-performing funds in each of the categories. In addition, active funds dominate the distributor channel, as they offer relatively higher commissions, making them more attractive for intermediaries.

According to Mulki, the decision to revive the active business is a natural extension. “Different investors have different needs — while some prefer low-cost beta through passive funds, others look for alpha opportunities. Our role is to offer both, rather than take a view on one over the other,” he said.