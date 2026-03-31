Navi MF looks beyond passives, eyes active frontier to drive growth

Over the past five years, the fund house has focused almost entirely on building out its passive lineup, launching schemes such as the Navi Nifty 50 Index Fund, Navi Nifty Next 50 Index Fund, Navi Nifty Bank Index Fund, and Navi Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund, among others.
Passive schemes account for the bulk of its assets under management (AUM). Its largest scheme currently is its Nifty 50 Index Fund, with an AUM of about Rs 3,936 crore. The fund house’s overall AUM has grown from roughly Rs 700 crore at the time of acquisition to around Rs 9,200 crore as of February 2026.