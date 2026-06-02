Gold price falls ₹10 to ₹1,56,210; silver down ₹100, trading at ₹2,79,900

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Tuesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,56,210, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also declined by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹2,79,900.

The price of 22-carat gold decreased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,43,190.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,56,210 in Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, and ₹1,58,170 in Chennai.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,56,360.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,43,190, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,44,990 in Chennai.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,43,340.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹2,79,900.

ALSO READ: US-Iran talks, oil and Fed signals key drivers for gold this week: Analysts The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹2,89,900.

US gold prices were steady on Tuesday, as investors parsed a partial ceasefire between Hezbollah and Israel and awaited further details on US-Iran negotiations amid growing concerns around inflation and interest rate hikes.

Spot gold was unchanged at $4,484.49 per ounce, as of 0048 GMT. US gold futures gained 0.2 per cent to $4,514.30.

SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.3 per cent to 938.03 metric tons on Friday.

Spot silver rose 0.2 per cent to $74.92 per ounce, platinum gained 0.3 per cent to $1,928.65, while palladium fell 0.2 per cent to $1,359.25.

(with inputs from Reuters)