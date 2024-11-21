Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / News / NBCC (India) share falls over 3%; Rs 202 cr-order win fails to cheer stock

NBCC (India) share falls over 3%; Rs 202 cr-order win fails to cheer stock

The NBCC (India) share fell despite the company bagging a Rs 202 crore order from Rajasthan State Industrial Development & Investment Corporation Limited (RIICO)

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment
SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 21 2024 | 11:47 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
NBCC share price: Shares of construction major NBCC (India) dropped up to 3.39 per cent to hit an intraday low of Rs 86.69 per share on Thursday, November 21, 2024. 
 
The NBCC (India) share fell despite the company bagging a Rs 202 crore order from Rajasthan State Industrial Development & Investment Corporation Limited (RIICO).
 
Under the terms of the order, NBCC (India) will provide project management consultancy services for the construction of Unity Mall (PMEkta Mall) in Jaipur, Rajasthan.
 
NBCC (India) Q2 results
 
NBCC (India) posted a consolidated profit jumped 53 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 122 crore in Q2FY25, as opposed to Rs 79.6 crore a year ago (Q2FY24).
 
The consolidated revenue from operations in the September quarter soared 19.4 per cent to Rs 2,459 crore in Q2FY25, as against Rs 2,059 crore in Q2FY24. 

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex 500 pts lower at 77,050; Nifty at 23,300; Financials, Metal weigh

Adani Enterprises tests Hindenburg fall support; Group shares can slide 34%

Godrej Properties shares surge 5% after acquiring 53-acre land in Kolkata

Here's why Mangalam Global Enterprise gained 3% on November 21; details

Adani Group sees $22 billion in value wiped off after US indictments

 
At the operating level, the company's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) grew 5 per cent annually to Rs 100 crore, from Rs 96 crore a year ago. 
 
However, Ebitda margins squeezed 50 basis points (bps) to 4.1 per cent as compared to 4.6  per cent a year ago. 
 
About NBCC (India)
 
NBCC is a construction company. It provides project management consultancy, real estate, engineering procurement, construction, civil engineering, and redevelopment. NBCC also provides water treatment plants, water supply networks including raw water mains, and solid waste management.
 
The 52-week high of the NBCC (India) stock is Rs 139.90 per share while its 52-week low is Rs 42.55 per share. 
 
The market capitalisation of NBCC (India) is Rs 23,811.30 crore, according to BSE. The company falls under the BSE 500 category.
 
At 11:30 AM, shares of NBCC (India) were trading 1.73 per cent lower at Rs 88.19 per share. By comparison, S&P BSE Sensex was trading 0.62 per cent lower at 77,096.46 levels.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

This garment co's stock hits 5% upper circuit after acquiring Gini & Jony

Indian Hotels stock hits new high in weak market; up over 100% in 13 months

Dr Reddy's Labs tanks over 3% after USFDA inspects Hyderabad API facility

Strides Pharma rises 4% after NCLT nods creation of OneSource

Adani Group shares plunge up to 20% post US SEC bribery, fraud charges

Topics :Buzzing stocksBSE NSENSE Nifty50 benchmark indexIndian stock exchangesMarkets Sensex NiftyIndian equitiesS&P BSE SensexNBCC stockNBCC (India)NBCC road construction

First Published: Nov 21 2024 | 11:42 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story