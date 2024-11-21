NBCC (India) share falls over 3%; Rs 202 cr-order win fails to cheer stock

NBCC share price: Shares of construction major NBCC (India) dropped up to 3.39 per cent to hit an intraday low of Rs 86.69 per share on Thursday, November 21, 2024.

The NBCC (India) share fell despite the company bagging a Rs 202 crore order from Rajasthan State Industrial Development & Investment Corporation Limited (RIICO).

Under the terms of the order, NBCC (India) will provide project management consultancy services for the construction of Unity Mall (PMEkta Mall) in Jaipur, Rajasthan.

NBCC (India) Q2 results

NBCC (India) posted a consolidated profit jumped 53 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 122 crore in Q2FY25, as opposed to Rs 79.6 crore a year ago (Q2FY24).

The consolidated revenue from operations in the September quarter soared 19.4 per cent to Rs 2,459 crore in Q2FY25, as against Rs 2,059 crore in Q2FY24.

More From This Section

At the operating level, the company's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) grew 5 per cent annually to Rs 100 crore, from Rs 96 crore a year ago.

However, Ebitda margins squeezed 50 basis points (bps) to 4.1 per cent as compared to 4.6 per cent a year ago.

About NBCC (India)

NBCC is a construction company. It provides project management consultancy, real estate, engineering procurement, construction, civil engineering, and redevelopment. NBCC also provides water treatment plants, water supply networks including raw water mains, and solid waste management.

The 52-week high of the NBCC (India) stock is Rs 139.90 per share while its 52-week low is Rs 42.55 per share.

The market capitalisation of NBCC (India) is Rs 23,811.30 crore, according to BSE. The company falls under the BSE 500 category.

At 11:30 AM, shares of NBCC (India) were trading 1.73 per cent lower at Rs 88.19 per share. By comparison, S&P BSE Sensex was trading 0.62 per cent lower at 77,096.46 levels.